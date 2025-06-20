Gruesome Details of LPGA Star’s Freak Injury Surfaces as $12 Million Major Event Gets Underway

While we sit at home expecting nothing but perfection from major championship golf, the athletes we’re watching are often battling through conditions that would make most of us quit on the spot—and one viral social media post just exposed the shocking truth. Think about it: professional golf’s glamorous image never reveals the painful medical realities these competitors face every single day. Beth Ann Nichols’ eye-opening post completely changed that narrative, and honestly, it’s about time someone did.

The Golfweek reporter shared graphic images of Leona Maguire’s severe blood blister during Round 1 of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Furthermore, her post explained the disturbing medical backstory. “Leona Maguire suffered from tick bites at Erin Hills and now the meds she’s been on have wreaked havoc on her skin,” Nichols wrote. Additionally, she revealed that “Sister Lisa had to tend to this blood blister twice during Round 1 of the KPMG.” The post quickly gained traction with over 4,142 views.

The medical drama began weeks earlier at the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Subsequently, Maguire contracted multiple tick bites at the Wisconsin venue. Doctors then prescribed doxycycline to prevent Lyme disease. However, the antibiotic created unexpected side effects. “It’s made my skin like tissue paper,” Maguire explained to reporters. Moreover, she described the blood blister on her right hand as looking “like a pepperoni.”

Her twin sister Lisa Maguire stepped in as an unlikely medical assistant. Notably, Lisa recently graduated from dental school after retiring from professional golf in 2019. Consequently, her medical training positioned her perfectly to provide wound care. She dressed Leona’s blood blister twice during the opening round. Despite these challenging circumstances, Leona still managed an even-par 72, sitting four shots behind leader Jeeno Thitikul.

This incident highlights the struggles Maguire faces during her difficult 2025 season. Currently ranked outside the top 50 in the world, she has dropped significantly from her career-high 10th position in 2023. Furthermore, she recently missed her fourth consecutive cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic. The consistent poor form has raised serious questions about her ability to compete at the highest level.

Now, competing while dealing with medication side effects, she faces one of her most significant opportunities for redemption. After Round 1 at Fields Ranch East, Maguire sits tied for the middle of the pack, four shots behind leader Jeeno Thitikul. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship offers a record $12 million purse, making it one of golf’s richest events and a crucial chance to salvage her struggling season. Despite the health challenges, her even-par opening round suggests she might finally be finding some form when it matters most.

However, Maguire’s situation reflects broader issues within professional golf that extend far beyond individual performance struggles.

Leona Maguire’s medical challenges and performance impact

Golf’s move toward isolated venues creates significant health risks for professional athletes. Courses like Erin Hills, located 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee, present unique medical challenges. These locations often lack immediate access to comprehensive medical facilities. Furthermore, their natural settings increase exposure to wildlife-borne health threats.

Tournament medical infrastructure varies dramatically between venues. Modern facilities, such as Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, offer state-of-the-art medical support systems. The crown jewel of PGA Frisco represents how newer championship venues address these infrastructure gaps through comprehensive planning.

Maguire’s health issues could significantly impact her season performance. She has managed only two top-10 finishes across 36 starts in 2024 and 2025 combined. Moreover, medication side effects create ongoing difficulties with equipment handling during crucial competitive moments. Ultimately, Maguire’s situation reveals the hidden physical toll of professional golf that fans rarely witness behind the scenes of tournament broadcasts.