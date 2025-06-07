‘Gutted’ After Missed Cut, 11-Time PGA Tour Winner Gets Hit by the Same Reaction From All Fans

Every golfer knows that sinking feeling when things go wrong on the course. But when a former world No. 1 publicly admits he’s ‘gutted’ about missing a cut, it reminds us that even the best players feel that same crushing disappointment we all experience.

Justin Rose felt that sting acutely after missing the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The world No. 19 took to Instagram with a heartfelt message that immediately resonated with fans across the golf community.

“Thank you as always Canada, just gutted I won’t be around for the weekend @rbccanadianopen,” Rose wrote in his emotional post. He continued, “I really do love spending time in this beautiful country… Next stop @usopengolf and another USGA examination test!!” Rose’s disappointment was entirely understandable given the circumstances. He started strong with a 2-under 68 in the opening round, positioning himself well for the weekend. However, his second round unraveled dramatically when disaster struck on the seventh hole.

The English veteran was sitting right on the projected cut line at 3-under when he shanked his tee shot into thick rough. While attempting to remove a loose impediment, Rose inadvertently moved his ball and failed to replace it in its original position. This rules violation cost him two strokes, dropping him below the cut line and effectively ending his tournament. Rose finished at 1-under 139 after a second-round 71, missing the cut by two strokes. The cut line settled at 3-under for the $9.8 million event at TPC Toronto’s North Course.

This setback was particularly painful considering Rose’s remarkable history with Canadian golf. Back in 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Rose electrified the crowd with a course-record 60 in the final round. That spectacular Sunday featured three eagles and seven birdies, nearly achieving golf’s holy grail of a sub-60 round. He needed just a par on the 18th hole to make history, but an errant approach shot led to a bogey.

Rose has consistently performed well in Canada throughout his career. He finished tied for eighth in 2023 at 13-under par and held a one-stroke lead entering the final round back in 2006 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. These strong showings make his 2025 disappointment even more crushing, especially given his inconsistent recent form with seven missed cuts this season despite a runner-up finish at the Masters.

What Rose probably didn’t expect was how quickly his vulnerable message would resonate with golf fans worldwide.

Justin Rose fans rally on social media

Rose’s vulnerable Instagram post struck a chord with golf fans, who immediately rallied to support the veteran player. The response was overwhelmingly positive, showcasing the loyalty he’s built throughout his career.

“Ah so am I Justin, Canada welcomes you anytime!” wrote one fan, expressing shared disappointment while extending an open invitation. Another supporter looked ahead optimistically: “Excited to see you back in 2026.” Rose is one of the fan-favorite players. He is known for his sportsmanship and his philanthropic actions. His heartfelt handshake at Augusta with Rory McIlroy, just after losing the elusive Green Jacket to him, spoke volumes.

Several fans focused on Rose’s upcoming challenge at Oakmont. “See you at Oakmont!” one enthusiastic follower commented, referencing the US Open scheduled for June 12-15. Another echoed a similar sentiment: “We are happy to have you anytime, Rosie, on the US Open.”

Perhaps the most encouraging message came from a fan who emphasized continued support regardless of results: “Still a huge fan of you rose! Get the next one dude.”

These reactions reveal something meaningful about Rose’s relationship with golf fans. Despite his struggles this season, supporters continue believing in his ability to bounce back. They appreciate his honest emotional expression rather than corporate-speak platitudes. Now Rose turns his attention to Oakmont Country Club, where he’ll face another stern USGA test. The US Open represents a chance for redemption after this latest Canadian disappointment.