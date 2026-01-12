‘Guys Are Pissed’: Brooks Koepka Sparks Tensions Among PGA Tour Pros With Return Announcement

Brooks Koepka applied for reinstatement on January 10, 2026. And two days later, the PGA Tour dropped the update: he’s back. The five-time major champion’s return from LIV Golf sparked immediate reactions on social media, with tour pros split between welcoming him back and questioning his decision.

Max Homa led the welcoming committee with an Instagram post captioned “Welcome back Brooks! #golf #pvo,” while Russell Henley kept it simple: “Welcome Back BK.” Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg emphasized the competitive value, stating that having Brooks Koepka back “is definitely going to help us play better golf.” Fred Couples tweeted, “He’s baaaaack! Welcome home.”

However, not everyone rolled out the red carpet.

Wesley Bryan’s Instagram comment—”This is interesting 🤔”—hinted at reservations. Michael Kim took a measured approach on X, acknowledging some “guys are pissed ” but noting “the top guys are more ok with it.” He emphasized the tour made the right call for its overall health, adding, “I’m not mad or happy he’s back.”

PGA Tour has made its decision on Brooks Koepka; now it will be an interesting watch to see how things will move further.

(this is a developing story…)