Justin Parsons has coached major winners, but the lesson that guides him most came from a four-hour car ride with Butch Harmon. And it had nothing to do with a golf swing. Asked what single thing he would give every player he taught, Harmon didn’t mention a swing key, putting method, or practice plan. He named something no launch monitor can measure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking at the 5 Clubs with Gary Williams, Parsons shared that the conversation took place after a member event. Harmon had flown in from Las Vegas, while Parsons had arrived from Dubai. Both were heading to Orlando Airport, and Parsons saw the four-hour drive as a rare chance to pick the brain of one of golf’s greatest instructors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the questions I asked him was, ‘Butch, all these players are so different, and we would agree that they all have very different swings and things. If you had one thing to give them all, what would it have been?’ He said to me, and I’ll never forget it, ‘JP, if I had a bottle of confidence, I’d have been a billionaire.’”

“It always struck me that if you can have clients, no matter what standard they’re at or what stage they’re at, leave their golf instruction experience feeling a little bit better about their game and what they’re doing, that’s important. Obviously, that should be aligned with better technical movements, a better plan, and all the other things. But it was interesting that Butch brought confidence right to the apex of what he wanted to give everybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parsons experienced that philosophy firsthand at The Els Club in Dubai, where he helped Claude Harmon III open the Butch Harmon School of Golf in 2008 and 2009. Later he told Golf Digest Middle East that the Harmon team kept its message simple so players never felt confused. He also recalled how Butch could figure out what made a new student tick within 15 minutes. It’s little wonder Parsons still returns to that bottle-of-confidence line.

Harmon’s career offers plenty of examples of that approach. He often built a player’s confidence before touching their technique. In his own Golf Digest account of lessons from his players, he recalled finding Seve Ballesteros tangled in mechanics in 1995. Instead of adding to the technical talk, Harmon walked 30 yards down the range and challenged Seve to hit shots over his head, then a fade, a draw, and a high ball. The exercise helped him forget the mechanics and simply play.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Dustin Johnson, Harmon decided on day one not to touch his bowed left wrist. Years later, he let Johnson discover the driver fade on his own rather than forcing a change.

Tiger Woods got a different kind of challenge. At the 1998 Mercedes Championships, Woods was growing frustrated trying to hit a fade with his long irons. Harmon bet him $100 that he couldn’t hit a high fade through a gap in the range fence about 240 yards away. Woods pulled it off with his first ball. Harmon later called it a major step forward in developing the fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blades Brown’s Breakthrough

That emphasis on belief is also central to Parsons’ own coaching. One recent example came with Blades Brown. Brown, 19, won the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos on November 8. Seven shots behind, he closed with a 63 before beating Ben James on the second playoff hole. He became the youngest PGA Tour winner in 95 years and the first teenager to win since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tomorrow I’m gonna wake up, and I’m going to be the same person.”

Brown also named Parsons among those who believed in him. Parsons understands the ups and downs young players face. On The Golfer’s Journal podcast in 2025, he said long careers inevitably come in waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown isn’t the only Parsons student to turn that belief into big results. Brian Harman won the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and thanked Parsons among his team. Harris English beat Joaquin Niemann in a playoff at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, while Aldrich Potgieter won the 2025 Rocket Classic after a five-hole playoff.

The PGA Tour’s profile of Parsons noted that Harmon once told him his first job was not to ruin his players. That advice and the bottle-of-confidence line come back to the same idea. Nobody has found the bottle Harmon joked about, but Parsons’ students suggest the next best thing is a coach who sends them away believing.