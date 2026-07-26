‘Had Some Nerves’: Jackson Koivun Opens Up on Outdueling Scottie Scheffler for Historic 3M Open Triumph

Jackson Koivun had just graduated from Auburn University and turned professional in June. With just three tournaments under his belt, the 21-year-old walked onto TPC Twin Cities. His coach, Nick Clinard from Auburn, claimed Koivun was looking for his first PGA Tour win. And when Sunday arrived, Koivun did exactly that as a rookie, even beating World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for his share of the winner’s purse. In the aftermath, Koivun revealed what it took to win the event as Scheffler followed closely behind.

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“I played a great round of golf today,” he said. “Definitely had some nerves coming down on 18. All throughout the crowd I kept hearing, ‘Scottie’s coming, Scottie’s coming.’ I just tried to tone that out and keep playing the golf I knew I could. I was able to find some good putts coming down the stretch.”

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Following the third round on Saturday, Jackson Koivun was asked about Scottie Scheffler sitting just one place behind him on the leaderboard. Acknowledging Scheffler’s status as the world’s best golfer, Koivun said he expected the World No. 1 to post a strong score and run with it. However, that never actually happened.

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Jackson Koivun was in control from the very first round. The 21-year-old delivered a mistake-free opening round, carding seven birdies to finish at 7-under 64. He followed that up with a 3-under 68 in the second round, overcoming three bogeys with six birdies. Moving Day was even more impressive for the rookie, who carded six birdies and two eagles to shoot a stunning 10-under 61.

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In the final round, Koivun once again avoided any mistakes, adding five birdies to finish at 5-under 66. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler also put together an impressive performance. The World No. 1 had an opening round of 6-under 65, highlighted by six birdies. He then posted a 1-under 70 in the second round after making four birdies.

Scheffler’s third round was nearly identical to Koivun’s, as he carded seven birdies and one eagle to finish 7-under 64. He followed that with an 8-under 63 in the final round. Despite their remarkably similar scorecards throughout the tournament, the rookie ultimately had the edge.

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The bombastic performance comes after the 21-year-old made his pro debut during the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 23rd. He then competed at the John Deere Classic, but failed to make the cut. And earlier this month, he was in the field for the ISCO Championship and secured a T10 finish in the tournament. Clearly, it didn’t take him long to secure his first win, and from the looks of it, not much effort either.

Scheffler was later asked how difficult it was for him to secure his first professional win. To this, the World No. 1 highlighted Koivun’s mental strength.

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“I guess the best way I can say it, my first win was in a playoff,” he said. “So to win for the first time with a big lead, probably a bit easier. But I think anytime you’re trying to win for the first time, it’s awfully difficult, especially for a young guy coming out of college. I think that shows not only how talented a player he is, but I think the mental strength he has as well.”

Scheffler claimed his first professional victory at the Evans Scholars Invitational in May 2019. Seven years and two months later, the World No. 1 found himself competing against a young player who could potentially follow a similar path and reach the heights Scheffler has achieved today.