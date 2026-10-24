‘Handing Them a Seat at the Table’: Brandel Chamblee Bashes DP World Tour Over LIV Golf Stars’ Return

Doors are cheap, but chairs are not. That seems to be the reality for the DP World Tour, which is bracing for a wave of LIV Golf players looking for a way back. The debate has shifted from whether they can return to what they should get when they do. Brandel Chamblee has now weighed in on how that decision could affect the players who never left.

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The discussion goes back to October 12, when CEO Guy Kinnings told BBC Sport that LIV 2.0 players would not receive DP World Tour membership for 2027 and that players needed to make a choice. Today’s Golfers later reported that players without status could be offered sponsor invites, potentially in double figures, if they turn down LIV 2.0. Although the Tours have not officially named anyone, the reported list of potential returnees has already sparked debate. On Saturday, Eddie Pepperell questioned the DP World Tour’s approach in an article about the players who could return. Chamblee has now responded to his argument.

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“I enjoyed the read, Eddie. The great irony of professional golf today is that players who left the game’s traditional institutions in pursuit of financial security may not be offered competitive security by the very institutions they helped destabilize. As much as I hate to say it, there’s nothing wrong with opening the door to their return. But opening the door and handing them a seat at the table are two very different things. One offers a second chance; the other risks making a mockery of those who earned their first.”

Chamblee is not arguing that LIV players should be permanently shut out. His concern is whether they will receive opportunities that other players have to earn. Those who retained their cards or came through Q-School had to fight for their place. Giving former LIV players similar opportunities without the same process could leave those who stayed feeling unfairly treated.

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That is also the central concern in Pepperell’s article. He begins by putting himself in Kinnings’ shoes, describing the Tour’s financial position as precarious. He points to an operating loss of £64.5 million last year, covered by £59 million from the PGA Tour. Those pressures could explain why the DP World Tour wants to strengthen its 2027 field, even if doing so risks upsetting existing members.

Pepperell’s objection is to who might receive those opportunities. He said he told Kinnings during the summer that only a handful of players who genuinely add stardust should get invites, while everyone else should return to Q-School. But the reported list includes Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters, Branden Grace, and Louis Oosthuizen. Pepperell and Chamblee have questioned whether players such as these would attract enough spectators or viewers to make a meaningful difference to the Tour’s finances.

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The debate becomes more consequential when viewed alongside the players fighting to retain their status. Chamblee has long been one of LIV’s most vocal critics. A former PGA Tour winner who lost his card in 2003, he has worked as a Golf Channel analyst for years.

On the We Need a Fourth podcast earlier this month, he said LIV had done nothing good for the game and described the dispute as “nastiness after nastiness.” He further added by saying, “It tilted irreparably towards the greed.”

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His stance on a possible return has been consistent, too. Earlier this year, he said the route back for Phil Mickelson would “be expensive and tedious.”

The timing is particularly significant for current DP World Tour members. At the Genesis Championship, Pablo Larrazábal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Marcel Siem, all Tour winners, missed the cut and lost their 2027 cards. Mateo Manassero and Sean Crocker were battling around the cut line, while Pepperell skipped the event with an injury and was projected to retain the final spot at 100th ahead of Sunday’s finish.

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These are players who remained on the circuit through LIV’s launch and the upheaval that followed. Some now face the prospect of fighting their way back through Q-School, while former LIV players without status could potentially receive invitations.

Until the DP World Tour clarifies its criteria, every invite will raise the same question: why this player and not another? For those who stayed and are fighting to keep their cards, the decision could determine what a fair return really looks like.