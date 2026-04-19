Hannah Green Net Worth in 2026: LPGA Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Not many golfers kick off a season by winning three tournaments in a row. Hannah Green has done exactly that in 2026, and in doing so, she has become the first Australian woman in history to win three consecutive international events. For a player who has been steadily building both her on-course resume and her financial standing, it’s worth taking a closer look at how that success has translated into her career earnings and overall net worth.

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Green, 29, is from Perth, Western Australia. She turned professional in 2016 after a decorated amateur career that earned her the Karrie Webb Scholarship in 2015. The program provided financial support, international playing experience, and direct mentoring from one of Australia’s greatest players, laying the foundation for her career.

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Within a year of turning pro, she had secured three Symetra Tour titles, the Rookie of the Year award, and an LPGA card. Her first full LPGA season in 2018 brought in $244,474. A solid start, though modest compared to what she would go on to earn in the years that followed.

In 2019, a significant shift occurred when she earned $1,043,537 in annual income. It was more than four times what she had made the previous year. Green entered the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National ranked 114th in the world, but emerged as a major champion, winning by one stroke. This victory marked the first major championship win for an Australian since Karrie Webb in 2006.

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Additionally, she won the Cambia Portland Classic later that year. She also received the Greg Norman Medal, which is awarded annually to Australia’s best professional golfer. Her earnings have remained consistently above $440,000 in every season since. Even during the COVID-affected 2020 campaign, when the LPGA Tour operated on a shortened schedule, she still earned $442,843, reflecting the financial consistency she had established.

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By 2021, she was back in full form and earned $580,227. The 2022 season pushed her past the million-dollar mark again, with $1,175,048 in earnings. In 2023, Green won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average on the LPGA Tour and added $1,027,812 in prize money.

The 2024 season has been one of the strongest of her career. She won three LPGA titles, reached a career-best world ranking of No. 5, and claimed a second Greg Norman Medal. That year, she earned $2,074,873 in prize money, her highest single-season total to date. She has represented both herself and her country at the highest level, the Olympics, where she set a benchmark with a tied fourth-place finish, an effort that stands among the defining markers of her career.

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Hannah Green has made an impressive start to 2026. She won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, earning a winner’s check of $450,000. Following that victory, she also won the Women’s Australian Open. Green then achieved her third consecutive win of the year at the Australian WPGA Championship held at Sanctuary Cove, finishing four shots ahead of the competition. Green’s LPGA career earnings alone have crossed $8 million as of 2026.

Her consistency in earnings is a reflection of her excellent performances over the years. That’s why she’s always a favorite to compete for the title in every event. She’s even one of the five best candidates to win the 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship over the weekend.

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But prize money is only a part of the picture. Off the course, she has built a commercial portfolio that consistently adds to that number. Let’s look at some of the endorsement deals she’s part of.

Endorsements and Off-Course Earnings

Among her many endorsements, let’s start with the equipment side. Hannah Green has been a Srixon ambassador since at least 2022, playing their ZXi5 and ZXi7 irons and the Z-Star Diamond ball throughout the season.

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During the 2025 season, she made a notable switch, moving from Srixon metal woods to a Titleist GT3 3-wood driver and a GT2-7wood, while keeping Srixon for her iron play. Her wedges are from Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack models, a perk that comes with the Srixon deal, given that Cleveland is a sister brand. Her putter is a Scotty Cameron Tour Prototype 3.2, a center-shafted half-moon mallet rarely seen outside the elite end of the Tour.

On the sponsorship side, her current confirmed partners also include ISPS Handa, a longtime backer of women’s golf globally, with a relationship dating back to at least 2021. Citi Australia has also previously named her a Citi Golf Ambassador. It’s a partnership that followed her 2019 major, though it does not appear in her current sponsor list.

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The financial terms of these deals are not publicly disclosed. As of 2026, Srixon, ISPS Handa, Cisco, Ford Australia, and Sports Gooder are confirmed brands in her portfolio based on public listings.

For a player who turned professional at 19 with a $15,000 scholarship and no LPGA card, the earnings and portfolio she carries today reflect how far she has come. Green has built her career steadily without shortcuts. The brands that have lined up behind her are also a reasonable measure of where women’s golf in Australia now stands. At over $8 million in career earnings and counting, the numbers are starting to reflect what the results have been showing for some time.