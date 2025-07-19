Haotong Li’s Net Worth 2025: DP World Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Haotong Li has been teeing off on the pro golf scene for over a decade, and his rise to stardom is a wild ride worth taking. Born in Hunan, China, in 1995, Li caught the golf bug at just ten years old, thanks to his dad. Fast-forward to 2011, now a resident of Shanghai, and he’s turning pro, ready to take on the golfing world. And boy, did he make an impact! Li made history in 2016 by becoming the youngest player to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at just twenty years old.

Since then, Li’s been on fire, racking up impressive wins and finishes that have golf fans and pros alike taking notice. He’s represented Asia at the Presidents Cup, played in major tournaments like the Masters and the Open Championship, and even pocketed a cool $1,074,000 for his win at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. With his golfing prowess, the Chinese golfer has become a household name in China, rubbing shoulders with sports legends like Yao Ming and Liu Xiang.

Li’s golfing career has been quite the lucrative ride, with total career earnings of $1,538,589. This impressive sum breaks down to an average of $192,324 per year, showcasing his consistent performance on the course. Li’s best year was undoubtedly 2016-17, where he raked in a staggering $706,722. With a career spanning 9 years, Li has demonstrated his prowess as a professional golfer, earning $172,155 in 2024 alone. But what’s even more intriguing is Haotong Li’s net worth, estimated to be around $5 million as of 2025.

Given that his career earnings total $1,538,589, it’s likely that Li has secured some lucrative endorsement deals to boost his net worth. These partnerships not only supplement his tournament earnings but also underscore his marketability and appeal as a professional golfer.

Haotong Li’s endorsement deals

Haotong Li has secured several lucrative endorsement deals with top brands, showcasing his marketability and appeal as a professional golfer. In 2018, WeChat announced its partnership with Li, along with two other Chinese golfers, to promote its brand values to overseas consumers. “With the sponsorships, we hope to support Chinese professional golfers at international events and help promote the sport in China”, said Juliet Zhu, Head of WeChat Marketing. This deal marked WeChat’s first foray into sponsoring professional golfers, highlighting Li’s growing influence in the golfing world.

Li has also partnered with TaylorMade, signing a tour staff contract that includes using their Stealth Plus Carbonwood driver and P·7MC irons. “I love the way TaylorMade drivers are designed, the feel is great, and the ball speed is something I like to see,” Li said. His collaboration with TaylorMade is expected to bring many successes, given his impressive track record and young age. Li’s endorsement portfolio also includes deals with Alibaba and Rolex and with the way he’s rising, we won’t be surprised if more deals get added in the upcoming years.