‘Hard Done By’: Ryan Fox Addresses Painful Presidents Cup Rejection as 2026 Return Beckons

Ryan Fox stands third in the Presidents Cup International Team rankings with 3.7730 points, on the brink of automatic qualification four years after captain Trevor Immelman’s International team left him out despite a career-best 2022 season. It is not official yet, but the Presidents Cup returns in September 2026 at Medinah, and it would be Fox’s first appearance in the competition. At the TOUR Championship 2026, Fox spoke about the process of getting to this point.

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“That was probably the biggest goal of the year to make that team, and I think the extra bit would be to qualify automatically, which I think I should be pretty safe for after this week. Look, I felt like I gave myself a pretty good chance the last couple. It might have been a little hard done by four years ago, but yeah, I’m very excited to be a part of it this year. We’ve got a great group of guys involved, captains and players,” Ryan Fox said during the post-round conference on August , 2026.

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“I don’t know — obviously it’s not official yet, but all the extended group outings we’ve had and dinners and stuff like that, we all get along really, really well. I’m excited to be part of the team, and hopefully we can do something special this year.”

Four years ago, captain Trevor Immelman called to tell Fox he had missed out. He took the news on a Wednesday night in Crans-Montana. Fox wasn’t on the PGA Tour that year, but he’d won twice on the DP World Tour and finished runner-up four times; it still wasn’t enough for a spot.

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But this time, he made sure that he doesn’t leave any doubt, sitting on the brink of automatic qualification, especially if he finishes in a good spot in the Tour Championship.

The path here was not straightforward. Despite the Presidents Cup being his motivation, Fox had been struggling in the run-up to East Lake.

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Ryan Fox opens up on post-Open struggles

Fox told Sport Nation Mornings the win at Royal Birkdale in July 2026 knocked him off his game. He took time away from golf, then came back to the playoffs fighting a driver that wouldn’t cooperate. It showed: T58 at the St. Jude Championship, T47 at the BMW Championship. He also pointed to a mindset shift: the extra attention made it harder to stay patient, and he found himself getting down on himself quickly after a bad shot.

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Whatever adjustments he made seemed to work at East Lake. Fox’s opening 66 featured six birdies, an eagle on the par-four third, and four bogeys, and left him tied for ninth on the leaderboard.

It’s not just the Tour Championship, though. It’s the journey to this spot. In 18 starts this season, Fox missed the cut twice, won The Open Championship, and posted three other top-10 finishes.

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But it’s just the first round; there are three more to go. Ryan Fox needs to carry this momentum for the rest of the tournament to avoid a finish like the first two playoff events.