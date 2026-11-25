Amanda Balionis is speaking out against the alarming number of animal deaths in America’s shelter system. The 40-year-old CBS Sports reporter, who covers the PGA Tour, recently took to social media to draw attention to the estimated 597,000 dogs and cats euthanized in shelters across the country.

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“This is hard to read. Read it anyway. Share it anyway. The solution starts in our own homes, in our own communities,” Balionis wrote on her Instagram story, expressing how heartbroken she is about it.

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She also shared a post from the Animal Welfare Defense Center (AWDC) that offered a deeper look at the issue. According to the post, approximately 597,000 dogs and cats were euthanized in U.S. animal shelters in 2025. To put things into perspective, it’s a toll large enough to fill the 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium nearly 11 times over.

Drawing on national estimates from Shelter Animals Count, the post breaks the euthanasia figure down into 320,000 dogs and 277,000 cats. When animals that died or went missing while in shelter care are included, total non-live outcomes rise to 757,000, or the equivalent of more than 13 stadiums.

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Spread across the calendar year, the figures translate to roughly 1,636 animals put down every day, 68 every hour, or one every 53 seconds. The AWDC notes that the true scope of the issue is likely even higher, as the national database does not capture animals turned away at shelter doors, owner-requested euthanasias, or facilities that do not report their data.

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Rather than faulting shelter staff, the campaign emphasizes that the crisis originates within local communities before animals ever reach a kennel. Breed and size restrictions in rental housing, unaffordable veterinary expenses, gaps in spay and neuter access, and the lack of microchips to reunite lost pets all drive animals into an already strained system.

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According to the data cited, 82 percent of shelter deaths and losses take place in facilities run directly by government agencies (59 percent) or operated under government contracts (23 percent), placing local city councils and county boards at the center of funding decisions. To curb the numbers, the organization outlines both individual and civic measures.

On a personal level, residents are encouraged to foster or adopt from local shelters; spay, neuter, and microchip their own pets; and share information on low-cost veterinary services. On the policy front, the campaign urges the public to press local officials to fund affordable spay and neuter programs, uphold the Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV) standards of care without restricting intake, maintain live public counts of animals admitted and turned away, and bring individual animal stories directly to public comment sessions.

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Balionis has a special connection to shelter animals. She founded Puppies and Golf in 2020, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects the golf community with dog rescue and advocacy. Through the initiative, Balionis promotes adopting rescue dogs over buying from breeders, provides resources for adoption and fostering, and supports animal shelters and organizations that pair dogs with people, including military veterans.

The organization raises funds through donations, merchandise sales, and events, with proceeds going toward grants for shelters, rescues, and families in need. It has also crossed $1 million in total charitable giving. Interestingly, her inspiration to start the nonprofit stemmed from volunteering with K9s for Warriors while she worked for the PGA Tour.

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“I was volunteering for K9s for Warriors when I worked for the PGA Tour in Jacksonville, Florida, and it was really fulfilling and gratifying,” Balionis told Golf Digest in 2020. “It made me feel like more of a whole, well-rounded person. And then when I moved to San Diego and took my job with Callaway, all of a sudden I didn’t have that in my life, and I realized how important giving back was to me.

“I had to find a way. A friend of mine owns an apparel company called ‘Puppies Make Me Happy,’ and I thought, ‘Why don’t we do a “Puppies and Golf” shirt?’ We’ll have all the proceeds go to K9s for Warriors, so even if I can’t physically be volunteering, it’s still a great way to give back and, more importantly, spread awareness about this national organization.

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“Callaway also joined the cause, allowing me to take over a hole at ‘Links at PetCo Park’ and created some limited edition wedges that went up for auction. With all of that, we were able to raise over $30,000 and sponsor a dog.”

It appears Amanda Balionis has always had a soft spot for pets, and the issue has affected her deeply.