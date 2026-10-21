‘Hardest Decision’: Major Champion Joins Litany of Golfers Abandoning LIV as Critical Deadline Looms

LIV Golf’s equity-based reboot needs its players to buy into the vision, but many seem reluctant to take on that responsibility. Now, LIV Golf 2.0 has lost another captain, and this time, it is a major champion. Louis Oosthuizen, who has led the all-South African Southern Guards GC since his first season, will not be part of the league’s next chapter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a statement on his X account, Oosthuizen made it clear that team golf was never the problem and that the decision is costing him dearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Five years ago, I made one of the best decisions of my life, moving away from the traditional golf world and into something very special with LIV Golf and Southern Guards GC… I’m the biggest supporter of team golf and always will be. Golf needs more of it… Southern Guards is my team. It always has been and it always will be. That’s what makes this so difficult… This is probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career, but I have to do what I believe is right for my golf. It doesn’t change how I feel about the team or the guys.”

It was a tough call for Oosthuizen, but what pushed him to leave? The answer, he says, is the schedule. LIV planned 14 events for 2026 but ended up with 12 after New Orleans was postponed and the Michigan finale was canceled. Reports suggest LIV 2.0 could cut that number to 10, with half the events overseas and significantly smaller purses.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the proposed schedule reportedly surfaced in the media, Oosthuizen had remarked, “It’s a lot of international travel for single events.”

He reiterated that concern in his statement, explaining:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I realised I have a lot more in me, and my biggest fear was that the schedule on LIV 2.0 would be tough to manage. I feel I have a few more years of good, competitive golf left in me, and the only way to be really sharp and competitive is through a schedule I control.”

Notably, ESPN also reported that a U.S. bankruptcy judge last week allowed LIV to reject the existing contracts of 19 players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith, freeing them to leave or negotiate new LIV 2.0 deals. Against that backdrop, Oosthuizen’s exit is the latest sign of how unsettled the league’s player base is ahead of the October 25 deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oosthuizen, however, meant a great deal to LIV. Although he never won an individual event on the circuit, he had been with the league from the start and led its South African franchise from day one. He also played a key role in bringing the league to South Africa, where Southern Guards finished second in front of their home fans. Given his leadership and playing ability, league sources say LIV’s leadership had expected the entire team to commit to LIV 2.0.

That new league is built around player ownership, with golfers expected to hold a 52.5 percent stake under the BC Partners deal. The plan depends on players agreeing to invest, and the deadline is Sunday, October 25. After being with LIV since its inception and through its bankruptcy proceedings, Oosthuizen has now decided to walk away just days before that deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, four players have publicly committed to the rebrand: Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Ben Campbell. If more big names follow Oosthuizen out of the league, LIV will have to confront a difficult question: can its equity-based model survive without enough player support? LIV’s attorneys have already warned in court that the DP World Tour’s stance could interfere with its efforts to secure players and complete its reorganization.

For Oosthuizen, however, controlling his schedule is only half the story. The other half is what he wants to chase after leaving LIV: major championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed similar concerns when he joined LIV in 2022. “The biggest thing for me was playing the majors. I still have a lot of drive to play in major golf,” he said at the time.



Those concerns proved well-founded. LIV events do not award world ranking points, and Oosthuizen has fallen from a career-high fourth to No. 539 in the rankings. In 2024, he also admitted that missing the Masters “stings.”

Now, his focus is on next year’s Open Championship at St Andrews. His message in the statement was simple.

“The Open is at a course I love and where I have won. My goal is to get my game as sharp as possible to have myself ready and then see how it goes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He plays this week’s Hong Kong Open, and his return to the DP World Tour is set for January, when he is expected to return through the Legends category. With the Tour set to ban LIV players from 2027, he may not be able to maintain a presence in both leagues anyway.

A return to the PGA Tour, however, could prove more difficult, as the Tour is planning to restructure its membership pathways. The players moving from LIV will have to go not only through the DP World Tour but also possibly through the Challenger Series and then earn their way to the Championship Series.

Realistically, Oosthuizen is far from alone in facing that challenge. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Adrian Meronk, David Puig, Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters, and Abraham Ancer have all left LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, LIV’s biggest concern is who leaves next—and whether the league can sustain its reboot if more players decide to walk away.