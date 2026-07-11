‘Hardest Golf Course I’ve Ever Played’: Tiger Woods’ Blunt Verdict on Historic Course Revealed by Veteran Caddie

Whenever we talk about the greatest player in golf, Tiger Woods‘ name always comes up. He has built his legacy by conquering some of the toughest courses, which is reflected in his 82 PGA Tour titles. He dominated Augusta National, dismantled Pebble Beach at the height of a U.S. Open test, and mastered the strategic puzzles of St. Andrews. However, he has struggled with a few courses, including the honors course. The American pro gave a blunt verdict on it.

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Although Tiger Woods made this statement before kick-starting his professional career, it still reflects the difficulty level of the Honors Course. His caddie, Brent Henley, who has caddied for him for 10 years, revealed the exact words Woods used to describe the course (reported by The Golfer’s Journal).

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“[Tiger] looked me in the eye and said, ‘[expletive] that place! That’s the hardest golf course I’ve ever played in my life.'”

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Henley has been a professional caddie since 2000, and he played college golf before that. Some golfers he has worked with include Robert Garrigus, Woody Austin, John Mallinger, and Garrett Willis.

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While he made the statement before turning pro, he was still a star golfer. And his game was as strong as it was during his professional journey. Arron Oberholser’s comments and decision at the 1996 NCAA Championship back that. That year, everyone had a ballot to vote for the college golf player of the year.

During his junior year, Oberholser had won six events and was a strong contender, but he voted for Tiger Woods.

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“I’m not the best college player in the United States – I’m the second-best, and that’s fine,” he told his teammates. “Unless I shoot 60 tomorrow and he shoots 80, it’s over, man.”

Woods had hit an 80 in the final round. He had carded rounds of 69–67–69–80 for three-under 285. However, he still defeated Rory Sabbatini by four shots to become Stanford’s first individual NCAA champion since 1942.

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Woods’ Stanford teammates also admitted that he was outstanding right from the start.

NBC Sports reported that Joel Kribel, a freshman on Woods’ team, said, “He did things you’d consider impossible unless you’d seen it.”

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The numbers reflect that. He won 11 of the 26 college tournaments he played. This represents a 42% win rate. His scoring average was around 70.96 in 76 rounds.

One reason Woods struggled at the Honors Course, despite an excellent record, could be that it was a course by Pete Dye. Over the years, the veteran golfer has struggled on many of Dye’s courses. TPC Sawgrass is one simple example. While he won the Players Championship twice in his career, the course gave him fits. Since his 2001 win, he failed to finish better than eighth until 2013. The veteran golfer even admitted to being skeptical of his chances of winning the tournament ever again.

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However, his glory days on golf courses seem to have passed now. His last PGA Tour event was the 2024 Open Championship. In fact, he has only played a handful of events since the 2020-2021 season. He tried to make a comeback this year by competing in the finals of TGL Season 2, but his team lost.

He was then arrested for DUI in late March 2026 and had to undergo three months of rehab at a facility in Switzerland. Now he is back from rehab and might be planning a comeback. However, pulling that off would be more challenging now than it ever was.