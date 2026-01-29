Harris English Flags Rising Unrest in LIV Golf After Patrick Reed’s Exit: ‘Dominoes Are Starting to Fall’

Brooks Koepka. Patrick Reed. The dominoes keep falling for LIV Golf. While that is very obvious, it’s Harris English who candidly worded it out loud at the pre-tournament presser before the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I knew the Brooks thing was coming by some of his comments. I didn’t know it was going to happen this quickly,” said English. “The dominoes are starting to fall. Maybe those guys on the LIV Tour are not that happy out there.”

In his views, the grass was apparently greener on the other side. During its inception, LIV Golf promised millions of dollars to poach these big names. But that promise failed to keep them for long. PGA Tour, on the other hand, might lack in equaling the prize money and bonuses, but it still stands out as the stronger league among the two.

“Money’s not the end-all, be-all,” Harris English explained.

This is a developing story..