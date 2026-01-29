Harris English Flags Rising Unrest in LIV Golf After Patrick Reed’s Exit: ‘Dominoes Are Starting to Fall’

Brooks Koepka. Patrick Reed. The dominoes keep falling for LIV Golf. While that is very obvious, it’s Harris English who candidly worded it out loud at the pre-tournament presser before the Farmers Insurance Open.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“I knew the Brooks thing was coming by some of his comments. I didn’t know it was going to happen this quickly,” said English. “The dominoes are starting to fall. Maybe those guys on the LIV Tour are not that happy out there.”
After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour.
I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR… pic.twitter.com/LFq61njCrh
— Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) January 28, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
In his views, the grass was apparently greener on the other side. During its inception, LIV Golf promised millions of dollars to poach these big names. But that promise failed to keep them for long. PGA Tour, on the other hand, might lack in equaling the prize money and bonuses, but it still stands out as the stronger league among the two.
“Money’s not the end-all, be-all,” Harris English explained.
This is a developing story..
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT