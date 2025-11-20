Harris English Shares Honest Take on Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup Antics: ‘That Side Of Him…’

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his analytical, scientific approach to golf. He’s the player who famously uses a physicist to optimize his game and turned heads by bulking up dramatically to chase distance. While he’s on course, he maintains an intense, focused persona that reflects his methodical approach to every aspect of the sport, but at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Harris English witnessed something entirely different.

“We got to see a different side of Bryson, which I really liked. He kind of let his hair down a little bit; he had a lot of fun. He probably loves the Ryder Cup more than anybody I’ve ever seen, so it’s cool to see that. A guy that I haven’t spent a ton of time with the last few years, so it was awesome to get to know Bryson more and to kind of see that side of him.” English explained to the media at the RSM Classic. The revelation carried extra weight given DeChambeau’s rocky Ryder Cup history.

His 2018 debut at Le Golf National ended disastrously with a 0-3-0 record. He rebounded at Whistling Straits in 2021, posting a respectable 2-0-1 mark. Missing the 2023 team in Rome lit a fire inside him. Entering 2025, his overall record stood at just 2-3-1. English observed DeChambeau’s evolution throughout the qualification process as Captain Keegan Bradley publicly declared DeChambeau would be “essential” to victory. The LIV star’s passion was on display, entire Ryder Cup week.

“The amount of calls I got when I saw I was on the team from the players was amazing,” DeChambeau revealed before the matches began. “It made me more passionate about this team.” That passion manifested immediately when DeChambeau carried an American flag to the first tee on Friday morning.

The Bethpage Black crowd erupted. He nearly drove the 397-yard first hole and rolled in a birdie putt to put Team USA 1-up. However, the results didn’t match the enthusiasm. DeChambeau went 0-2 on Friday, partnering with Justin Thomas and Ben Griffin in losses. Saturday brought one full point with Cameron Young before another defeat alongside Scottie Scheffler.

Then came Sunday singles against Matt Fitzpatrick. Down 5 through seven holes, DeChambeau mounted one of the greatest comebacks in Ryder Cup history. He clawed back with relentless birdies, eventually halving the match after trailing by five. The emotional release was immediate. Tears streamed down his face.

“I love my country. I don’t know what else to say,” DeChambeau choked out, fighting back emotion. “I gave it everything I had today for the team.”

During the Ryder Cup too, Bryson’s teammates couldn’t stop praising him and his passion.

“I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor. He’s a great partner as well. I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits, and he was a tremendous guy to be out on be golf course with. He’s a great guy and a good friend, and he’s been great in our team room,” Scottie Scheffler said.

“Obviously, he’s a great player. ‘Explosive’ is a great word for how he plays. I’ve just really enjoyed Bryson. At Greensboro in 2021, I was leading the tournament, and I choked it away, and the next week or two weeks after, I saw Bryson in Baltimore at Caves Valley, and he walked up and said, ‘Hey, man, keep your head up, that happens to everybody, you’re playing some great golf.’ And it just encouraged me. I’ll always remember that,” Russell Henley said.

“We’ve played on a few team events together, Presidents Cups and the [2021] Ryder Cup. He’s great in team events. I was watching him hit drivers on the range the other day, and I’m glad he’s on our side. He’s a showman out there. I think he’s going to get the crowd fired up. It’s really great anytime he’s on these teams because he’s such a fantastic player,” said Patrick Cantlay.

Anyways, English didn’t just observe DeChambeau’s transformation. He spent practice rounds absorbing wisdom from Scheffler, the world’s best player.

Learning from the Best: Harris English’s Ryder Cup Education

“I haven’t played with Scottie a whole lot and we played a bunch of practice rounds together. Simple things like watching him hit chips around the green and how he reacts to certain lies, picking his brain on some shots. Probably something different than like playing with him in the Masters, he’s probably not going to share that information, but in the Ryder Cup, he was an open book to ask questions. For me, getting to learn from the best player in the world and how nice a guy Scottie is that can help me with some of those shots around the green to get better at,” Harris said of Scheffler.

English even got a specific tip on handling into-the-grain lies around greens—a shot that had always troubled him. Scheffler’s solution was more straightforward than English expected: square the clubface and adjust the stance rather than trying to draw it. The contrast fascinated English. Individual tournaments breed secrecy. The Ryder Cup breeds collaboration.

For English, who hadn’t spent much time with DeChambeau in recent years, the week offered a fresh perspective on both teammates. The analytical scientist showed his heart. The dominant individual player struggled in team formats, going 0-4 before finally beating Rory McIlroy in singles.