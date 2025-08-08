Harry Hall Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

In a thrilling finish on a Sunday afternoon in 2024, England’s Harry Hall snagged his maiden PGA Tour win in heart-stopping fashion, holing out a chip for birdie on the third playoff hole to clinch the ISCO Championship title. The win was extra sweet for the 26-year-old from Camborne, Cornwall, considering he and his wife, Jordan, were gearing up for the arrival of their first child the following week. In the months since his maiden win, Hall’s had plenty of reasons to celebrate – and his swelling bank balance is a big one.

As of June 2025, unofficial estimates peg Harry Hall’s net worth at roughly $1M, with a substantial portion of his income stemming from his pro golf runs. In 2025 alone, he has raked $2,890,934 as per the PGA Tour. His biggest earnings this season? Hall pocketed $550,000 for a T8 finish at The Sentry, $540,000 for a T9 at the Travelers Championship, $299,725 for a T6 at Charles Schwab Challenge, and $195,025 for a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. All told, he has reached the $100,000 mark 10 times this season.

That is, of course, a substantial increase from his 2024 professional run. Hall’s biggest score in 2024 was his win at the ISCO Championship, netting him $720,000. Other big paychecks came from a T9 at the Shriners Children’s Open ($176,750), a T12 at the John Deere Classic ($171,600), the ZOZO Championship ($163,880), and wrapping up the season at the World Wide Technology Championship ($120,600). Altogether, the PGA Tour pro topped $100,000 five times and hit $50,000 seven times in the 2024 season.

In the 2022-2023 season, Harry Hall collected $1,564,358 in PGA Tour earnings. His biggest haul came via a T3 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he landed $513,300. A T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta added $179,025 to his totals. All in all, he hit the $50,000 mark nine times that season. And though he missed cuts in his final two PGA Tour gigs in 2023, he scored $73,610 with a T21 at the ZOZO Championship.

Compared to his Korn Ferry Tour numbers, his PGA Tour earnings are massive. In his last KFT season in 2022, Hall banked $288,050, with his biggest score coming from a win at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, where he pocketed $135,000. He also grabbed $52,500 for a T3 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in September. Altogether, he topped $10,000 four times that season.

Again, unofficial reports peg his KFT earnings at $634,325 and his PGA Tour earnings at $6,456,915. No doubt about it, Harry Hall’s climbing the ranks, thanks to his killer gameplay over the years. And if those numbers don’t blow you away, check out the 28-year-old pro‘s sponsorships and partnerships – they’ll tell you how big he’s getting.

Harry Hall’s endorsements and sponsorships in the 2025 season

Harry Hall has locked in some big-name endorsement deals throughout his pro golf career. He’s sponsored by Callaway and Odyssey, two major golf equipment brands that hook him up with clubs and gear to boost his performance on the course.

In 2022, Callaway Apparel celebrated Hall’s partnership with them, saying, “We are proud to have these two talented golfers [Hall and Brian Stuard] joining Callaway Apparel as brand ambassadors. Harry and Brian are a perfect combination of a young star on the rise and an established veteran, and we look forward to supporting them as they perform on the PGA TOUR.”

In another Instagram post, the brand announced the partnership by sharing a picture of Hall donning on their outfit and said, “Callaway Apparel is excited to announce PGA TOUR professional @harryhall ‌as one of our newest brand ambassadors!” and that “We’re excited to see Harry in the new 2023 Spring collections on and off the course.” Even more interestingly, Hall was using Callaway and Odyssey gear for his first PGA Tour win at the 2024 ISCO Championship – big time.

Fast forward to 2025, and Hall’s joined Bridgestone Golf’s Tour Team, endorsing their TOUR B X golf ball after putting it through the wringer in tournament conditions. Hall was stoked about the ball’s speed, control around the greens, and how it holds up in windy conditions – says it’s a perfect fit for his game.

After crushing it at The Sentry and Sony Open, Hall said, “After these past two weeks in Hawaii at Sentry and Sony, I knew I had found the right ball for my game. The ball speed is there, along with control around the green, and stability and consistency in the wind.” In short, Harry Hall has established himself as a major player in the golf world as a pro in recent years. His net worth and sponsorship deals are proof of that.