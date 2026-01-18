Harry Hall Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More About PGA Tour Golfer

In recent time, Harry Hall’s name has been popping up more often on leaderboards, sponsor banners, and golf media headlines. In 2025, Hall finished 17th in the FedEx Cup standings. To add to that, he was 6th in Strokes Gained: Total (SG: Total) and 3rd in SG: Putting. While he didn’t win any events on the PGA Tour, he made the cut in 22 of the 25 starts, and made it all the way to the top 25 in 15. Thanks to this consistency, Harry Hall has been making decent money playing professional golf. Here’s where his net worth stands in 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Harry Hall’s career earnings

The 28-year-old Englishman started his golfing journey at the West Cornwall Golf Club. He won the Cornwall Amateur Championship and the Welsh Open Youths Championship in 2014 as an amateur. After a successful amateur tenure, he turned professional in 2019 and got a PGA Tour card for the 2022–23 season. This marked his entry into the highest level of professional golf tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Englishman earned $532,184. In the 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour season, he won $244,134, which included $108,000 from his 2021 Wichita Open win. And then in 2022, he made $288,050, including $135,000 from the NV5 Invitational win.

Harry Hall’s earnings on the PGA Tour began in the 2020-2021 season, when he earned $17,777 at the American Express. The 1x PGA Tour winner made another $204,750 in 2021-2022 by finishing T8 at the Shriners Children’s Open. His earnings got a major boost in 2022-2023, when he played the complete PGA Tour. Of the 34 events, he made the cut in 19 and collected $1,564,358 in official money.

USA Today via Reuters May 25, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Harry Hall plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Englishman’s breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour came in 2024. He won the 2024 ISCO Championship and made $720,000 from that event alone. In addition to other earnings, he earned $1,779,095 that year. Last year was the best year for financial income. He had 25 starts and made the cut in 22, earning $4,309,601 in official money in 2025. This takes his total earnings from the PGA Tour to $7,875,581.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collectively, that becomes $8,407,765 in official money. Besides that, the 1x PGA Tour winner also plays some events on the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Harry Hall’s career earnings are substantial. However, there’s no authentic information available about his current net worth in 2026. In 2025, his net worth was estimated at $1- $1.5 million, but the figure wasn’t accurate.

Harry Hall’s endorsements and sponsorships

The biggest chunk of the 2024 ISCO Championship winner’s income comes from his professional golf runs on the PGA Tour. His endorsements and sponsorship partnerships complement that income. Callaway and Odyssey, two of the biggest names in golf equipment, sponsor Harry Hall. These brands provide him with equipment that support his consistent performance on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to have these two talented golfers [Hall and Brian Stuard] joining Callaway Apparel as brand ambassadors. Harry and Brian are a perfect combination of a young star on the rise and an established veteran, and we look forward to supporting them as they perform on the PGA TOUR,” Callaway Apparel said when sponsoring Hall in 2022.

In 2025, Harry Hall also joined Bridgestone Golf’s Tour Team. He was endorsing their TOUR B X golf ball.

“After these past two weeks in Hawaii at Sentry and Sony, I knew I had found the right ball for my game,” the Englishman said after using the golf ball at The Sentry and Sony Open in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour winner is also reported to have had sponsorship from Findlay Auto Group when he turned professional in 2019. Apart from that, he has also tagged Hard Rock, Allegiant Air, and Korn Ferry on his Instagram profile.

With steady performances and a growing list of brand partners, Harry Hall has positioned himself as one of the more financially promising names on the PGA Tour heading into 2026. As his results and visibility continue to rise, both his earnings potential and market value appear set for another meaningful step forward.