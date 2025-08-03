Has Cameron Young Ever Won on the PGA Tour? Career Explored

Cameron Young stood on the 18th tee at Sedgefield Country Club with history beckoning. Through three rounds at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, he had carded a blistering 63, followed it with a jaw-dropping 62, and tacked on a steady 65—totaling 190 strokes, a scorching 20-under-par. Every iron shot seemed laser-guided, every putt a threat to drop. His eagle at the par-5 15th on Saturday sent a jolt through the Greensboro crowd, and by the time he signed his card, Young had built a five-shot cushion heading into Sunday.

It felt inevitable, almost poetic. But as Sunday loomed, one question echoed louder than the cheers: Has Cameron Young ever actually won on the PGA Tour? The answer, stunningly, is no. Since turning professional in 2019, Young has carved out a reputation as one of the PGA Tour’s most consistent and quietly dominant presences. He earned his Tour card in 2021 after two quick victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, then stormed into the big leagues with a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2021–22. Since then, he’s racked up seven runner-up finishes, contended in multiple majors—including a solo second at the 2022 Open Championship—and amassed over $19 million in official earnings across roughly 90 Tour starts. But a win? Still missing.

“Second place a bunch,” Young acknowledged ahead of Sunday’s final round at Wyndham. “I haven’t played poorly and lost. I’ve played some good golf… Now I’m just trying to beat second by as many shots as I can.” Young’s drought isn’t due to failure under pressure; in most cases, it’s taken something extraordinary from someone else to edge him out. His 2022 near-miss at St Andrews came despite an eagle at the 72nd hole. In 2023, he fell in the final of the WGC Match Play. In 2024, he shot a 59 at Pebble Beach, just to finish second again.

The lack of a win has never overshadowed his elite ball-striking, length off the tee, or ability to rise in big moments. But this week at Wyndham, with the field in his rearview mirror, the moment feels different. And perhaps overdue. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs looming, Young’s breakthrough would be not just symbolic, but transformative. Few have knocked longer without the door finally opening. And if 2025 has shown anything, it’s that Young is playing some of the best golf of his career.

Cameron Young’s 2025 season filled with fireworks, but no trophy

The 2025 campaign has been textbook Cameron Young: high finishes, powerful performances, and agonizing near misses. He opened strong with a T8 at The Sentry, followed by a T12 in Phoenix. But the sparks really flew in June, where he logged back-to-back T4 finishes at the RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open at Oakmont. In both events, Young flirted with the lead but came up just shy—again.

“Just trying to hit good shots and hole some putts,” Young said at Oakmont. “That’s all I can control.” He also tied for seventh at the Truist Championship and missed the cut at the Masters and The Open—reminders that even the most steady players have off weeks. Still, with each tournament, his consistency keeps him on the leaderboard and in the headlines. And now, at Wyndham, the stars seem aligned. If Young converts on Sunday, it’ll be the long-awaited end to the Tour’s most frustrating winless streak, and the beginning of a new chapter.