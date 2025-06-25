Has KK Limbhasut Quit Playing Career to Caddie for Collin Morikawa? Truth Explained

K.K. Limbhasut’s name may not carry mainstream weight in pro golf yet, but those familiar with the game know his story runs deep. Born in Bangkok and raised in California, Limbhasut made waves as a decorated college player at Cal Berkeley, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors and four medalist titles.

His college teammate? Collin Morikawa. In fact, Morikawa has long credited Limbhasut for helping refine his short game, a detail that adds new intrigue to this week’s caddie switch.

With Joe Greiner suddenly off Morikawa’s bag at the 2025 Rocket Classic, a marquee PGA TOUR event held June 26–29 at Detroit Golf Club, the spotlight turned to Limbhasut. He will be stepping in, but only temporarily. Despite rampant speculation, no, KK Limbhasut has not quit his professional career to become a full-time caddie.

As of today, Limbhasut is still an active Korn Ferry Tour pro, currently ranked No. 159 on the 2025 points list with nine starts. Just weeks ago, he made the cut at the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 8) and finished two under for the tournament. Sources confirm this week’s role is a one-off favor, a “spot start,” as NBC Sports put it, not a career shift. He will just be filling in for this tournament.

So why the switch? Let’s take a closer look at what really happened to Joe Greiner.

Why Joe Greiner isn’t caddying for Collin Morikawa at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Joe Greiner’s absence from Collin Morikawa’s bag this week has nothing to do with injury or scheduling conflicts, but the result of a deliberate, mutual split. After five events together in 2025, Morikawa and Greiner parted ways quietly earlier this month. The decision came on the heels of a stretch where Morikawa made every cut but failed to contend, with a best finish of T-17 at the Truist Championship.

“Sometimes, on the golf course, things just don’t feel right,” Morikawa said. While the results weren’t poor, they also weren’t what either party had hoped for. Morikawa described the decision as one based on feeling rather than metrics, noting it “takes nothing away” from Greiner’s ability. He also called Greiner “one of the best out there,” citing his work with Justin Thomas, who won the 2025 RBC Heritage with Greiner on the bag.

Greiner, for his part, has not commented publicly. But the breakup echoes his previous split with Max Homa earlier this year, where both emphasized their friendship and mutual respect. With no replacement confirmed for future events, Morikawa turned to an old friend, KK Limbhasut, for a temporary partnership in Detroit. Whether this experiment rekindles some on-course magic remains to be seen. But as of now, both Morikawa and Limbhasut are navigating transitional moments—one seeking a caddie fit, the other proving he’s still all-in on his playing career.