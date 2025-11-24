Has Max Homa Lost PGA Tour Card After Being Ranked 105th on FedEx Cup Standings?

Max Homa ended the 2025 FedExCup Fall ranked 105th. And that could have been a matter of concern for many. For most players, that number would immediately create worry because under the new system, golfers outside the top 100 risk losing their PGA Tour cards. Thus, 105 is indeed a stressful place to finish, especially after a long season of travel, pressure, and expectations.

However, for Homa, the situation seems to be different. Although he did not make the cut-off in points, his past success is seemingly acting as a shield to prevent him from losing the tour card. With six PGA Tour wins, he holds exempt status, which guarantees his position on the Tour despite the ranking. Thus, at the moment, in simple terms, the number next to his name isn’t deciding his future in the tour, but his victories would.

Playing 222 events for the PGA, he has made 142 cuts. With 15 top-five finishes, the American golfer is standing at 105th position with 531 points. Joining the tour in 2014, Homa currently holds an official money purse of $29,091,165.

Homa has also had one second-place finish and 3 third-place finishes alongside the six wins. Now, as the new season approaches, Homa does not have to rebuild from zero like others outside the top 100. And although this season hasn’t turned out remarkably for the athlete, a golf content creator, Grant Horvat, has shown him support by praising his potential.

Grant Horvat backs Max Homa after challenging 2025 season

Max Homa has been one of the emerging stars this year. However, trying to make a name for himself, Homa has had a pretty tough 2025 so far. While he has played in all four majors, none of the outcomes have been according to expectations. In fact, the closest he could come was at the PGA Championship. But sadly enough, Homa ended up tied for 60th. However, despite going winless this year, it was his consistency and incredible technical ability that qualified him for the highest echelons. And this is exactly what renowned golf YouTuber Grant Horvat pointed out.

In a video from September 2025 that has now gone viral, Horvat analyzed the technique of Homa. As the video rolled on, the golfer could be spotted hitting a tee shot with his driver. Next up, he calmly walked off toward the greens. And all of this impressed Horvat significantly. Not only did he like Homa’s swing angle, but also his calmness.

Reacting to the video, Horvat stated, “Not trying to “glaze” at all. However, Max’s swing is so unbelievably slotted right now. I witnessed him only miss 1 fairway and his irons and putter were dialed. I think he’s gonna have a great year.” Surely, it looks like there is still a lot more to Homa than what we have seen this year. Now, the big question is, will he be able to do justice to his talent in the days to come?