Has Tiger Woods Been Released from Jail After DUI Arrest? Bail Details, Legal Process & More Explored

Tiger Woods found himself at the center of another legal storm. The law enforcement officers in Florida arrested him for DUI suspicions on Friday, March 27, 2026. He was riding his Land Rover near his home when it clipped a truck while attempting to overtake on a residential road. The SUV flipped onto its side and slid to a stop. While the Big Cat was not injured, the police detained him at the scene. Some updates on his bail have emerged since his arrest.

Woods was processed into the Martin County Jail in Stuart around 3 p.m. local time. Under the states’ DUI statutes, law enforcement needs to hold suspects for at least 8 hours. The 82x PGA Tour winner was hence released on bail at around 11:15 pm ET. The bail price and other details, however, are unknown yet.

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“Tiger Woods has been released from jail in South Florida following an 8 hour stay behind bars. Woods was arrested on DUI charges around 2 PM,” wrote NUCLR GOLF in an X post tagging WPBF 25 News.

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The Martin County Sheriff’s Department charged him with DUI and property damage. Sheriff John Budensiek said he appeared lethargic and sluggish, showing signs of impairment. However, standard alcohol was not in question as Woods passed the breathalyzer test.

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When President Donald Trump, whose former daughter-in-law is dating Tiger Woods, was asked about the situation, he sympathized with the veteran golfer.

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“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty,” Trump said. “Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But, some difficulty.”

The difficulty Tiger Woods could face here is the legal challenges that follow the arrest. Sheriff Budensiek said that Woods will not face jail time with other inmates who could hurt him. However, he will “pay the price” legally. Florida-based criminal defense attorney Andrew Metcalf explained that his popularity can work for or against him.

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“I’ve had the privilege of representing billionaires and you can say whatever you want, they’re handled in a different manner,” Metcalf told Australian Golf Digest. “That’s just a reality. And I don’t mean that from an extent that it makes it easier. I mean, it can also make it much, much harder.”

Metcalf also stated that his past DUI incidents and other accidents could pose a significant challenge to him legally.

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Tiger Woods’ previous road traffic violations

The 50-year-old American professional has two major past incidents that could tie up to this case. The first one is from 2017 when he had a DUI arrest. Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida, just like this time.

The police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car, and authorities initially treated it as a DUI case. However, Tiger Woods later explained that it was because of a mix of prescription medications, not alcohol. This case ended without a DUI conviction. But Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and even entered a diversion program.

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Another road incident occurred in 2021, and it was serious for the 15-time major champion. In February 2021, Woods was involved in a serious rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates, California. His SUV struck a curb and hit a tree. Because of the accident, he suffered numerous injuries, including those in his right leg. Doctors even went on to say that he could have lost his limb. Investigators later concluded that Woods was driving at an unsafe speed.

His past road incidents now add another layer of scrutiny. They will potentially shape how this latest DUI case unfolds in court.