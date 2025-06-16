‘Has to Stop’: Rickie Fowler Under Scrutiny Over His Entry Into $20 Million PGA Tour Tournament

“A number of exemptions this year, which I’m very, very happy for and appreciate it from the sponsors and the tournament directors. You want to come out and play well. So off to a good start and looking forward to keeping it rolling.” This is what Rickie Fowler had to say after his first round at the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Fowler had just posted a score of 63 at the event, where he managed to compete after gaining his fourth sponsor exemption of the season.

Well, it looks like the six-time PGA Tour winner will continue to be happy this season, as he received a seventh sponsor exemption this year. Fowler’s newest exemption is for competing at the upcoming signature event- the Travelers Championship, being held at Cromwell, Connecticut. This is his sixth sponsor exemption this year to a signature event.

The Travelers Championship is the last signature event of the season that promises a reduced field and a bigger bag. The $20 million prize pool is one of the highest on the Tour, and along with the fact that there is no cut line, it means that all players involved will get a chunk of the prize money regardless of their position. It also comes with an increase in FedEx points, which could boost a player’s chances of being retained on the PGA Tour next season.

While Tom Kim did end up getting an exemption to the Travelers Championship, Fowler’s repeated inclusion without any merit has been a source of concern for several fans. Many fans took to social media to express their concern at the misuse of sponsor exemptions in the case of Rickie Fowler, implying that it should be used for a more deserving candidate.

Rickie Fowler’s selection invites fans’ ire

“Rickie shit has to stop.” One fan exclaimed. Another fan also concurred, tweeting, “Agree with this.” This has been going on for a long time in the case of Rickie Fowler. The American golfer received a total of seven sponsor exemptions this season so far, including one for the PGA Championship. All other sponsor exemptions have come at the signature events, where Fowler could fight for increased FedEx points in a bid to retain his PGA Tour status for next year. It is the most exemptions any player has received this season, which should be a matter of concern for the PGA Tour.

The worrying trend has seen another fan take to X to comment, “Fowler on a sponsor exemption.” with a GIF of a Futurama character saying ‘I am Shocked.’ The worrying part of the trend is that Fowler’s inclusion is more or less fixed at any top golfing event, regardless of whether he qualified or not. This will prevent another promising golfer from competing for a chance at a title and possible PGA Tour status for the next year. Another user felt the same way, stating exasperatedly, “Another invite for Fowler.”

And that is the funny thing about these exemptions. Fowler recently qualified for the Open Championship, the last major of the season, after his remarkable performance at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished T7. He was the highest-placed player on the leaderboard who was otherwise not exempt from the major, thereby getting a coveted spot at one of the premier golfing tournaments. The crazy part is that Fowler got a chance to compete in the Memorial Tournament owing to a sponsor exemption, his sixth in a very short season.

That opportunity could have gone to another promising golfer, who is trying to make his mark on the PGA Tour. A promising golfer like that could have been teeing off at the Open in July instead of Fowler. Fans do not have a problem with the exemption being used on Fowler, but rather with its usage without constraint. The whole idea behind the concept of sponsor exemptions is to give young or up-and-coming golfers a chance to prove themselves. Not seasoned veterans.

Granted, the addition of the Oklahoma State University alum brings a few more eyes to the event. But does it have to come at the cost of someone else’s chance? One fan feels that the PGA Tour is overcompensating Fowler for not going to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf along with other big names. “Rickey gets a lot of love for not going to LIV when he probably should have.” The user tweeted.