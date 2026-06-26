‘Have Some Forgiveness’: Wyndham Clark Issues Heartfelt Request to Fans Over Anger Tantrums

Long Island golf fans are under scrutiny following their misconduct at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The issue has resurfaced after similar instances of conduct at another major last year. While Wyndham Clark won at Shinnecock, he has consistently refused to criticize or fire back at the crowd. In fact, he has remained open to the fans. Others across the golf world, however, have been far more vocal in calling out the spectators. Speaking with broadcaster Trey Wingo, Clark maintained his measured stance but admitted he does have one wish.

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“I was hoping, I really thought after one year,” Wyndham Clark admitted on the show. “I thought going into the US Open, I was going to get a lot of questions regardless of whether I played well or not. I’ve said it multiple times. I made a mistake, and hopefully, people have some forgiveness.

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“That was definitely my worst moment. I had just come off all my best moments. So hopefully people look at it and go, ‘All right, you know what? He did screw up. He is a good guy. He just had a bad moment.’ So I’m hoping that’s how people look at it. And maybe that performance last week, maybe the tournament.”

Speaking at the Trey Wingo Golf, the two-time US Open champion was asked if he believes fans will eventually move past the incident. The backdrop of the misconduct at Shinnecock Hills is not unfamiliar to anyone. Wyndham received hate for his behavior at the 2025 US Open, but was not limited to it as spectators jeered and taunted him throughout the championship. The taunts continued even after Wyndham admitted his mistake. The conversation has, however, moved from Clark’s behavior to that of the spectators.

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Among many others, Trey Wingo, for one, has also called them out. Some have also suggested staying away from the area altogether.

He further added that Long Island operates with its own identity and calls itself Strong Island, and further treats itself almost as a separate state from the rest of the New York metro area.The accusation is sharp, sure, but it does not come without proof. Long Island’s fan conduct has now come under scrutiny twice in one year.

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The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black remains one of the most criticized events in recent golf history because of spectator behavior. Several players were subjected to abuse and disrespect throughout the week. Rory McIlroy became the center of the abuse as he and his wife, Erica Stoll, had a beer thrown at them. McIlroy himself had to step away from shots to deal with hecklers.

Following the event, the PGA of America had to issue a formal apology. Since then, the venue’s reputation has lingered, with law enforcement and tour organizers consistently making additional security arrangements to ensure player safety.

Trey Wingo is far from alone in that view. Golf Channel analyst Eamon Lynch also condemned the behavior, saying on air, “These people do not deserve a major championship.” He went on to describe Long Island fans as a stain on the game and argued the pattern is unique to the region.

Echoing Wingo’s remark, Lynch maintained that it is not a New York issue but a specific Long Island one, noting that comparable incidents have not occurred anywhere else. Clark, for his part, again has refused to have an opinion on the matter.

“I was at the stock exchange and doing all these different media runs, and so many people came up to me and said, ‘I apologize. Manhattan people aren’t like Long Island people.’ So there seems to be a little bit of… It’s a thing. I’m a West Coast guy, a Southwest guy. I’m pleading the fifth. I don’t know.”

That said, Bethpage Black is still scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2033, and the U.S. Open is set to return at Shinnecock Hills in 2036. That sure sounds like a long timeline. But with the atmosphere, officials might have to rethink the schedule. As of now, none of that is changing.