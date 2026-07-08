‘Have to Show I’m Better Than Them’: Max Homa Makes Feelings Clear on PGA TOUR’s New Two-Tier System

The PGA Tour’s sweeping overhaul for 2028 has sparked plenty of debate. While many, like Adam Scott and Lucas Glover, support the new system, others, such as Nick Taylor and Rory McIlroy, are skeptical. Now, Max Homa has chimed in. He appeared at a press conference ahead of the 2026 ISCO Championship and gave his two cents on the topic.

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“But, yeah, I think it’s going to be good because if you’re on the Tier 2 or the Challenger, you get a full season, and you’re going to compete against those guys all the time. And it’s now your turn to show I am better than them and I deserve to be on the Champions Series. And if you’re on the Champions Series, you better stay on your A game because, you know, it’s going to be the best of the best we have out here.”

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“I think it’s competitive, and I think fans love sports that are competitive, that you are focused on who will win and who will get promoted. And there is a bit of it where relegation is interesting as well. So I think it should be all-encompassing. I’m excited to see kind of what events end up making it on each thing. But in general, I think, again, if you get your card, you should have your fair shake to show how good you are.”

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From 2028, the PGA Tour moves to a two-tier competitive model: the top-tier Championship Series, with its own field comprising the elite on the PGA Tour, and the developmental Challenger Series, which will serve as the pathway to tier-one events. Every year, the top 90 of the 130 will receive Championship status, and the remaining top-tier players will be relegated, replaced by the top performers from the Challenger Series.

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While it could be more attractive to fans, some professionals criticized it. Nick Taylor, for instance, warned that it would “certainly su*k” if a national open is in track two and a track one professional cannot drop down and play it. Such a system could lock golfers out from playing their own country’s flagship events.

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Rory McIlroy also said the same about National Opens. According to him, the national opens should not be placed in either tier. They should be treated differently. Besides that, the Northern Irishman also said that track two matches will become “glorified Korn Ferry” events.

However, Homa has expressed his support for the upcoming changes. That’s been his story throughout his career.

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When the PGA Tour introduced Signature Events to counter the LIV Golf threat, many opposed it. Veteran Jack Nicklaus said it divided the PGA Tour into two tiers. However, Homa supported the PGA Tour even back then.

“So I like what they’re doing with that. It’s a tricky thing. It’s like — it’s ambiguous, but the Tour is just trying to make the Tour better and benefit the guys who are helping drive everything for the rest of us. So I think that’s good,” Homa had said.

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Even earlier this year, he backed ideas like match‑play playoffs and a more fan‑friendly Tour Championship.

The six-time professional is looking for an opportunity. While he has won multiple times on the PGA Tour, his last victory came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Thus, it would be challenging for him to maintain his status, too. However, he is ready to take that challenge head-on.