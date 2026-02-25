‘Haven’t Had the Freedom’: Tommy Fleetwood Speaks Out as Nike Split Puts Him in Difficult Spot

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: TOMMY FLEETWOOD walks from the 14th green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country club in Pacific Palisades, California. Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAt158 20260222_zsp_t158_021 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: TOMMY FLEETWOOD walks from the 14th green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country club in Pacific Palisades, California. Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAt158 20260222_zsp_t158_021 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Most golfers at world No. 3 might not even walk into a pro shop, but not Tommy Fleetwood. He is walking in there to build a wardrobe. This sure is an unusual situation for one of the game’s biggest names, but Fleetwood is making the most of it.

“I’m in a situation where I am wearing things that I like and things that I want,” Fleetwood told the media at TGL. “I haven’t had the freedom of trying tons of different things for a long time. I have been with one company for a very, very long time, and they were absolutely amazing. Just at this point, it’s a bit different, and I’m wearing a few different things.”

Tommy Fleetwood began his partnership with Nike in 2010, the same year he turned pro, and the split was confirmed publicly around February 19. The timing of the move raises eyebrows. Fleetwood closed out 2025 by winning the Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour title, and played a central role in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph. Nike had every reason to keep him, but they chose not to.

The signs had been building since the season began. And the first public hint came in February 2026 when Fleetwood arrived at the Dubai Invitational to defend his title, dressed head to toe in Lululemon with no Nike branding in sight. Since then, the rotating wardrobe has only grown.

He wore a Masters polo in Dubai, has been seen in Vuori and G/FORE, picked up Malbon pieces after ambassador Jason Day gifted him some clothing, and spent last week at Pebble Beach dressed entirely in the iconic course’s own merchandise.

The wardrobe choice even drew attention from the LIV Golf camp. Ben An, who recently made the jump to the breakaway tour, poked fun at Fleetwood’s free agent status on social media.

“Looks like Tommy Fleetwood is a free agent on clothing,” An wrote. “Let me know if you want some Korean Golf Club clothes. Happy to send you some.”

Nike also ended its lucrative partnership with Tiger Woods in January 2024. The brand and the golfer were associated for 27 years and generated roughly $500 million in earnings for Woods, with Nike sticking by him through various career highs and lows. Nike had already exited the golf club market in 2016, and ending the deal with the 15x major winner was seen as a signal for its exit from the golf apparel industry. Maybe this holds now?

The same TGL presser that sparked the apparel conversation also doubled as a victory celebration.

Tommy Fleetwood’s game is as sharp as his wardrobe rotation

Fleetwood’s LA Golf Club had just beaten reigning champions Atlanta Drive GC 7-3, a result that further cemented the trio of Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Collin Morikawa, ranked third, fourth, and fifth in the world, respectively, as one of the most formidable lineups in the competition.

At the same presser, he casually revealed he had recently received a swing tip from legendary coach Butch Harmon: stay high, drive the hip back, close the door with the left hip, and turn through it. For a golfer who just won the Tour Championship and is third in the world, even the fine-tuning is going right.

With Tommy Fleetwood sitting at the top of his game, the apparel market will come calling. For now though, he seems in no rush, and his wardrobe rotation remains one of the more entertaining subplots of the early 2026 season.