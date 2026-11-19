We have heard from many, including players, staff, vendors, etc., who have complained about non-payment. But now, LIV Golf’s financial troubles have taken another turn as a performance consultant publicly accused an individual team of the same issue. Golf performance consultant Duncan Carey accused Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC of failing to pay him for six months of consultancy work.

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Carey made the claim in response to a post by BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter discussing LIV Golf’s unpaid suppliers and financial difficulties.

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“I did 6 months consultancy work from January to June for @4AcesGC_ to help their players @DJohnsonPGA @AnthonyKim_Golf @Thomas_Pieters and @tomdetry with pre-tournament strategy and post- tournament performance analysis,” Duncan Carey wrote responding to Carter’s X post.

He then went on to describe how he never received a single penny.

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“Never seen a single penny despite submitting invoices to team management on time every single month. 10s of thousands of pounds out of pocket,” the post further noted. “The team won over £20m in that period 🤷🏻‍♂️”

However, the figure has not been independently established as a verified team earnings total. It is also important to distinguish between individual player winnings, team prize money, and the organization’s broader financial performance.

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Between January and June, 4Aces GC recorded several strong results. This included three team victories and multiple podium finishes.

The team started its 2026 campaign with third-place finishes at LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide in February. Its fortunes improved significantly in March when it ended a 974-day wait for a regular-season team victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

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Dustin Johnson’s side followed that result with another victory at LIV Golf Singapore, securing consecutive team titles in Asia. The team finished five strokes ahead of its closest challengers in Singapore, with Thomas Pieters, Anthony Kim, Johnson and Detry all contributing to the winning score.

The success continued in May when 4Aces claimed the team title at LIV Golf Virginia. It subsequently finished fourth at LIV Golf Korea before taking second place at LIV Golf Andalucía in June.

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These results helped 4Aces establish a substantial lead in the season’s team standings. Following its runner-up finish in Andalucía, the team had accumulated 140 points, 22 points ahead of Legion XIII.

It eventually finished first in the 2026 regular-season team standings with 149.5 points.

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The results underline the team’s competitive strength during the period when Carey says he provided analytical support. However, no independently established evidence shows that his consultancy work directly contributed to those victories.

Carey’s allegation carries additional weight because he is not an anonymous figure making an unsubstantiated complaint on social media. He is a PGA professional and golf performance and strategy consultant with experience in high-level competitive golf.

His professional background includes working with European Ryder Cup and International Presidents Cup teams. He has also contributed golf data-analysis articles for LIV Golf. This gives him an established connection to the sport and its analytical side.

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It remains unclear whether he had a written agreement directly with 4Aces GC, its management company, LIV Golf or an intermediary.

Carey’s allegation comes amid LIV Golf’s wider unpaid bills controversy.

As BBC Sport reported in its investigation, the league paid millions of dollars to players and senior executives shortly before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on September 8, 2026. At the same time, several suppliers and smaller businesses were left waiting for payments for work they had already completed.

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The BBC identified five small UK businesses with outstanding invoices running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Among them was Global Infusion Group, a Buckinghamshire-based catering company that supplied services at LIV Golf UK. It was reportedly owed £321,671, with the payment due on August 7.

The rebel league reportedly owed BD365 Clean, which provided 108 cleaning staff for the tournament, another £75,225. Most of that amount had become due in July and August.

Filmmaker Joe Bentley was reportedly waiting for nearly £6,000 for work connected to LIV Golf’s YouTube content. Public records also showed that LIV owed Goodysphere, a family-run business providing a sensory bus for autistic children, more than £3,000.

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The R&A was reportedly owed about £500,000 for advice on the sustainable maintenance of courses used by LIV Golf.

Court filings reviewed by BBC Sport showed that LIV made 59 payments to golfers on July 31, totaling $16.6 million. A further $34.2 million went to players between August 17 and September 3, following tournaments in New York and Indianapolis.

Jon Rahm reportedly received $6.4 million just five days before the bankruptcy filing. Four senior executives also received retention bonuses totaling nearly $3 million in August.

These payments came as smaller suppliers and consultants like Duncan Carey still chased overdue invoices.