‘He’d Be Bad’: Gary Woodland Claims Scottie Scheffler Would Be ‘Horrible’ at One Career Move

Scottie Scheffler may be one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour. Looking at his quiet, focused nature, one can admit he could be good at many professions. But there is one career move his fellow pros cannot picture him pulling off. A lighthearted player poll at the 2026 TOUR Championship put the World No. 1 in an unexpected spot.

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Gabby Herzig of The Athletic reached out to some of the biggest stars at the 2026 TOUR Championship for their opinions on who among them would be a good or bad YouTube star. Multiple golfers had the same take on Scottie Scheffler’s potential as a YouTube creator. The reason has little to do with his golf game and everything to do with his on- and off-course personality.

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“Scottie. He’s horrible with his phone. He doesn’t like any of it, so he’d be bad,” Gary Woodland said when asked who would be worst as a YouTube creator.

Scottie Scheffler does not maintain a high-volume, personality-led social presence. There are many golfers who post vlogs, mic’d-up range sessions, or challenge content. However, the 21-time PGA Tour winner’s public footprint is largely tournament-focused and team-managed.

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He has measured and process-oriented responses to media questions. Consider the Wyndham Clark heckling incident in the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open. Scheffler was at the center of the incident because he was Clark’s playing partner, and fans wanted him to win the event and complete a career Grand Slam. However, when the media asked him a few questions about that, he said he was “not going to sit here and talk about fans the whole time.”

Scheffler is quiet on the course, too. While playing with Sam Burns during Round 2 of the 2026 BMW Championship, Clark revealed an incident involving the World No. 1 from the 2026 U.S. Open. The 32-year-old golfer tried to start a conversation with Scottie Scheffler, but the World No. 1 didn’t respond and kept focusing on his game.

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While this personality has helped him on the course, it is not well-suited to YouTube.

Some other golfers picked to be worse with YouTube are Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy.

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Xander Schauffele chose Woodland and took a playful jab at him. The 10-time PGA Tour winner said that Woodland “would just cry the whole time.” After his comeback from brain surgery, Gary Woodland has had multiple emotional public moments.

Min Woo Lee picked Rory McIlroy. The Australian pro said that although McIlroy is a good man, he does not think that the Northern Irishman enjoys that stuff. Instead, the six-time major champion goes about his business, which is not the model that works on YouTube.

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Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup, JJ Spaun, and Wyndham Clark chose Patrick Cantlay. Spaun pointed out Cantlay’s intense on-course focus and reserved personality, his well-known traits.

Golfers also picked the best candidates for the role.

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Golf pros answer who on the PGA Tour should have a YouTube channel

To be successful on YouTube, golfers need to be outspoken and humorous. Take Bryson DeChambeau, for example. There are many on the PGA Tour with similar traits.

Si Woo Kim received many votes, including from Gary Woodland and Chris Gotterup, who said they find the South Korean golfer funny. There are many incidents to back that claim, the most recent being the 2026 Tour Championship.

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When a media professional asked Si Woo Kim how much he had lost to Scottie Scheffler, Kim took a playful jab at the World No. 1: “I can’t say how much I lost [to Scheffler], but I think I’m paying for his second son. All the diapers.”

The same is true for Min Woo Lee and Xander Schauffele, who also excelled through their YouTube channels. Si Woo Kim and Min Woo Lee chose each other. Meanwhile, Wyndham Clark and JJ Spaun picked Schauffele.

Golfers’ picks show that creating and managing a YouTube channel requires a humorous personality and plenty of camera interaction. There are a few stars on the PGA Tour who are good at that, and Scottie Scheffler isn’t one of them.