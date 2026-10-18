“He Definitely Helped Me Today”: Eugenio Chacarra Pays Tribute to Late Grandfather After 4th DP World Tour Win in 58 Starts

Eugenio Chacarra has now won twice in India, but this one felt different from the first. In 2025, he won the Hero Indian Open on a sponsor’s invite and rebuilt his career. This Sunday, he lifted the DP World Tour India Championship trophy while thinking about one person who wasn’t there to see it, yet whom he missed the most.

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The Spaniard dedicated this win to his grandfather, who passed away ten days before the event, according to AFP. Teary-eyed after the final putt, he said,

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“He is watching me somewhere up from there.”

Later, speaking to the press, he was asked what his grandfather meant to his life and career, and he gave a sentimental answer.

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“Yeah, it was unexpected what happened, but that’s life. He had a great life. We were all very thankful for growing up with him. He helped me a lot in everything he could. Yeah, it was very impactful for me. My parents worked so he would pick us up from school, take us to golf practice, and always be happy.”

“Yeah, I knew he was going to push me and help me these couple of weeks. I didn’t get it done the last two weeks in France and Spain, but he definitely helped me today. I didn’t have my best out there, so yeah, this trophy, as I said, I dedicate it to him. He’s been very important in my path in golf.”

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The last two weeks had brought close calls. For context, Chacarra finished third at the FedEx Open de France and tied for second at the Open España in Madrid, one shot behind Grant Forrest. Delhi became his 4th win on the DP World Tour in 58 starts. But it was far from easy.

Rain and lightning on the opening day left the field with a backlog, and Chacarra had to play 25 holes on Sunday. He finished his third round with a bogey-free 63 that included an eagle at the last. He then went out for the final round with a five-shot lead and stretched it to six with two birdies in his first three holes.

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The back nine, however, was a real fight. Chacarra said he had woken up at 3:45 a.m. three days in a row, and the heat and humidity wore him down. He also played through a fractured toe from a nighttime collision with a sofa at home and a stiff neck.

Given the challenges, he leaned on his short game and three crucial putts on the 9th, 10th, and 11th to keep his round together. His competitor was Daniel Hillier, who birdied the eighth to cut the gap to about four. But a wedge to four feet at the 16th settled things. Chacarra closed with three straight pars for a 70 to finish at 21 under, two shots clear of Hillier.

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“It’s just nice to see that you can win not having your best,” he said

The win made him the first Spanish champion of this event. It also took him to the top of the Race to Dubai, ahead of Patrick Reed, who had led for much of the season.

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Besides his grandfather, family is clearly at the center of his world. When he won the KLM Open in June, he shared a long hug with his father on the course. Moreover, when his younger sister Carolina won the Hulencourt Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour, he was the first one to congratulate and cheer for her. When asked about his dream foursome, he once picked Seve Ballesteros, his dad, and his sister.

From a rebuild to the Race to Dubai lead

Chacarra’s 2026 season has been a big one, but his journey from last year looks very different. After playing on LIV for three years, he said he had lost motivation and chose the DP World Tour, playing on invites. He then won in India to earn his card and finished 36th in the Race to Dubai, short of the top 10 he needed for a PGA Tour card. In this event, in fact, he tied for 26th last year.

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The 2026 campaign, however, has seen him become a regular contender. He lost the Hero Indian Open in March to Alex Fitzpatrick, but then won the KLM Open with a birdie on the final hole in June. Three weeks later, he took the Italian Open by five shots and earned a spot at The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Now, he has won four times on the DP World Tour in just 58 starts, and a PGA Tour card has been his goal. One he said he achieved when he won in Italy. He now wants to play both tours and is looking ahead to his first Masters. He has also told European captain Luke Donald that he wants a place on the Ryder Cup team.

Up next, he gears up to fly to Korea with the Race to Dubai lead. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are close behind, and he knows it. Wherever he plays next, a win, he says, belongs to his grandfather and goes with him.