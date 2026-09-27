“He Gets All the Credit”: Brandt Snedeker Immediately Hails Donald Trump After Team USA’s Stunning Presidents Cup Comeback

The Presidents Cup has a tradition of inviting sitting U.S. presidents to attend the biennial event, and this year was no exception. Donald Trump confirmed last month that he would be in attendance at Medinah. However, he may not have anticipated the struggles Team USA would face in its bid to retain the trophy. After the Americans staged a remarkable comeback to win the Presidents Cup, team captain Brandt Snedeker was quick to give Trump credit for the victory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“All these guys fought for each other, fought for this country, fought for this team,” Snedeker said. “And one last shout-out to Donald Trump, President Trump. He told me I was going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it, and I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. Thank you, President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Trump deserved the credit is for you to decide, but he did present the trophy to the US Team. This was the second time Trump was invited to the event, having attended the event back in 2017 during his first term as the head of state. And he even became the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy to the winning team.

In any case, there is no doubt the victory would not have been possible without the players. On Day 1, everything appeared to be going according to plan for Team USA, as the Americans secured a narrow 3-2 lead. However, that changed dramatically on Friday during the Foursomes, when the International team produced an incredible clean sweep to seize a 7-3 advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s morning Four-ball and afternoon Foursomes sessions did little to help the Americans reclaim the lead. Although Team USA managed to close the gap, the International side remained firmly in control heading into Sunday’s singles. Then came the decisive turnaround. The Americans won nine of the 12 singles matches, completely shifting the momentum and ultimately closing out the Presidents Cup with a 17-13 victory.

The comeback was reminiscent of what happened in 2024, when Team USA also found itself in serious trouble after the opening sessions. The International team opened that edition with a 5-0 sweep, leaving the score tied at 5-5 after the first day. The Americans responded emphatically on Saturday, dominating both the Four-ball and Foursomes sessions to build an 11-7 lead heading into the final day.

ADVERTISEMENT

They then sealed their 10th consecutive Presidents Cup title on Sunday, winning 18.5-11.5—their largest road margin in the event’s history. Now, Team USA’s overall Presidents Cup record now stands at 14-1-1. For Snedeker, however, the win meant a lot more.

Brandt Snedeker knows what Medinah does to players

After Saturday’s four-ball session, Snedeker admitted that he had made several mistakes that contributed to Team USA’s struggles. However, the comeback victory ultimately put him in the winning column as a Presidents Cup captain. Brandt Snedeker was no stranger to Medinah, having represented the U.S. as a player at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Team USA securing the trophy, the captain revealed what he told his players the night before Sunday’s singles as they prepared for the decisive session.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just told the guys last night, I know what this place does. I’ve been where that other team is over there. When those pairings came out last night, it was the first time I got them right all week,” he recalled. “Those were my mistakes; I messed up the matchups. I messed up the snake draft this week, and that was the first time I got it right.

“And those guys were ready to walk through that door for me. I’m just so damn proud of this team. I’m tired of hearing how these guys aren’t close. I’m tired of hearing how we can’t play team golf. Guys just proved it right then and there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the win, Team US continues their dominance at the Presidents Cup events, having won for the last 28 years.