‘He Gets Kinda Pissed’: Bryson DeChambeau Drops Honest Teammate Admission At $30M LIV Event

Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III must be having déjà vu after the first round at Asiad Country Club. At the inaugural edition of the Korea event last year, the Smashers GC captain was able to sweep the title by two strokes to win his first win at LIV after September 2023. But that wasn’t the only thing that made the win truly special.

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He won that title over his own teammate, Howell. But little did he know that Howell would get a chance to avenge himself this soon. Turns out, he certainly hasn’t forgotten the defeat, as DeChambeau recently revealed.

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“He chirps back at me whenever I bring that up,” Bryson DeChambeau revealed to the media on Thursday. “He kind of gets pissed. He wants to win. He’s a competitor just like me, and I, albeit, got him that week. You never know what could happen this year, and hopefully, we give them a great show this year again.”

At the Asiad Country Club in Busan, the two-time US Open winner opened with a 5-under 65. This landed him a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with Howell III and HyFlyers GC’s Scott Vincent. DeChambeau is the defending champion here, but his individual finish last year at LIV Golf Korea brings back the storyline into the spotlight.

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Then, Howell III fired a 9-under 63 in the final round at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. It was the lowest score of the entire week, and yet Howell lost. DeChambeau closed with 66 to win by two strokes. Naturally, it was a sour loss for Howell. DeChambeau later called the battle “intense, super intense.” It is understandable why.

DeChambeau revealed then that he was nervous on the front nine. Going to the back nine, he simply thought of playing like a kid. Lo and behold, “And I started doing that on the back nine and striped a 3-wood on 11, gave me a lot of confidence.” But nothing took away from his teammate’s work from the way it all played out.

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“We played great today. Sunday Crushers is back,” said DeChambeau. “I’m super proud of them. I’m so proud of ‘Chucky’ (Howell), the way he played, seeing that type of grit. That’s why I have him on the team. It’s why I have every one of them.”

It’s one of the highlights of their relationship, but overall, the two golfers share camaraderie. They have been teammates since the league was launched and often praise each other. DeChambeau praises Howell’s skills, and the latter praises his captain’s leadership skills. Even during last year’s final round in Korea, he knew it would be tough to defeat the major winner.

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Imago May 12, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Bryson DeChambeau on the putting range during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I knew today would be a tough day to catch Bryson and even to try to beat him, but I gave it my best,” Howell said. “I definitely would’ve thought 9-under would have done it, and clearly it didn’t. Any time you shoot 9-under par in the last group, and you still don’t win, it’s a tough day.”

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While we can understand the wish to win, Howell III continues to respect Bryson DeChambeau. In Thursday’s conference, he candidly set his captain as the standard.

“Team-wise, I love him up there at the top. Individually, I wish he were at the bottom. Obviously, Bryson, more weeks than not, he plays extremely well, and if my name is near his, I’m usually doing something pretty good.”

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While the Crushers GC’s golfers are battling it out, the team had to make a last-minute adjustment in Busan.

Casey’s wrist injury forces Bryson DeChambeau into a lineup change in Korea

Paul Casey had to withdraw from LIV Golf Korea on Wednesday, citing discomfort in his wrist. In his place, Australian Travis Smyth is lined up alongside DeChambeau, Lahiri, and Howell III.

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All four players, Casey, Lahiri, Howell III, and DeChambeau, were set to compete together for the fifth consecutive season this year. This would have made Crushers the only LIV squad that can claim that distinction. However, Casey’s absence breaks that continuity.

On the other hand, Smyth, 31, previously appeared on LIV Golf’s inaugural 2022 campaign. He returned to the circuit after a year following a win at the International Series Japan. In fact, he most recently finished tied for 49th as a wildcard at LIV Golf Mexico. And despite that, stepping in cold for a team that swept Korea last year is a significant ask. As for the team, it’s holding up really well.

After round number one, Crushers GC lead the team leaderboard at 10-under. The replacement has not cost them yet, but how the week pans out is yet to be seen.