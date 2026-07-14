‘He Has Zero Clue’: Nick Faldo Delivers Scathing Verdict on Bryson DeChambeau’s Major Collapse

Bryson DeChambeau has won twice on LIV Golf this season, but at the majors he has not survived a single cut. Days before he tees up at the Royal Birkdale for the final major of 2026, one that could complete an unwanted sweep of all four missed cuts, the two-time US Open champion finds himself under fire. Former World No. 1, Sir Nick Faldo, speaking to Sky Sports Golf, did not hold back on what he believes is really going wrong with the American’s game.

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“I’d say it to his face; he has zero clue of strategy,” Sir Faldo said on the show. “He said it last year, I think on TV, he said, “I’m going to go out and attack the links.” Well, I’ve never attacked a link; you thread it, don’t you? You feed it down the fairway; it’s really important. You look at humps and bumps and what have you. If I send it over and feed it, it nudges back into play.”

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The reason the criticism stings, perhaps, is the course itself. Links golf is not a power test in the way American parkland courses are. Fairways run firm and narrow, wind changes club selection hole to hole, and the ball reacts to slope and hollows long after it lands. A drive that would sit dead center on a soft American fairway can kick sideways into fescue on a links course.

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Sir Nick Faldo’s argument is that shot shaping and course management matter more here than anywhere else on the calendar. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that’s precisely the skill set critics say DeChambeau’s power-first approach struggles to offer.

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“You’ve got to think, ‘How do I get it on the short grass?’ It is so important. And here’s the stand-up: just keep bombing away, and they think, ‘Oh, they got it, you know, got it further down.’ But you can be completely blocked out on a links course,” he added.

Bryson DeChambeau’s long run of form looks sharper against his ear on LIV Golf, and Sir Nick Faldo takes sharp notice of it.

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The American has two wins on the LIV Golf League this season, in Singapore and South Africa, and remains one of the circuit’s more consistent players. On the major stage, however, the results have gone quite the opposite way.

At the Masters in Augusta, he opened with a four-over 76. He was inside the cut line with 17 holes to play in round two but made a triple bogey at the 18th to finish six over. He ended up missing the cut by two.

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Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut again at Aronimink after a difficult opening two rounds at the PGA Championship. At Shinnecock Hills, he three-putted into back-to-back doubles on the third and fourth holes of round two, carding rounds of 70 and 75 to finish five over. He missed the weekend by a single shot.

The 32-year LIV star addressed the run himself in a YouTube video on his channel titled “I Missed Three Straight Cuts, Let’s Talk About It.” He walked fans through every shot of his Shinnecock round, admitting,

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“Just last year, this time before the U.S. Open, I was one of the best major championship performers in the world. Come one year later, everybody says I’m the worst. It just is what it is,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

Moreover, he rejected the idea that content creation was a distraction for him on the course. He even admitted and promised the fans that he is putting his best foot forward and would not want to miss another chance at the final major.