One remark in June 2026 has shadowed every discussion of the PGA Tour’s new two-tier system since. Rory McIlroy dismissed the proposed second tier as a “glorified Korn Ferry event,” and the label has continued to shape concerns about television appeal and star power.

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One day after the PGA Tour finalized its 2028 overhaul, veteran pro Keith Mitchell took aim at the narrative threatening to define it. Speaking ahead of The RSM Classic on Tuesday, Mitchell pushed back on the idea that the upcoming PGA Tour Challenger Series will feel like a minor league product.

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Mitchell’s blunt verdict

Asked whether television viewers will struggle to recognize names on the Challenger Series because of McIlroy’s viral remark, Mitchell said the four-time major winner had already abandoned that argument.

“I think Rory has already walked back those statements because he knows it was wrong and he’s already said it was incorrect.” Mitchell’s point was that McIlroy’s own retreat from the remark showed the six-time major winner understood the characterization was inaccurate.

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Mitchell then challenged the assumption that splitting the schedule into a premier Championship Series and a Challenger Series dilutes weekly fields. He argued that spreading talent across large fields can dilute weekly competition, and that tighter eligibility and concentrated talent could raise the baseline quality of certain events.

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“Number two is, like I said, some of the fields will potentially be better than they currently are. So if that’s the case, then the fans would know who the players are more so than they currently do.”

Why the Challenger Series matters

Mitchell’s defense arrived just 24 hours after the PGA Tour Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises Board approved the final phase of the 2028 model, led by CEO Brian Rolapp and Future Competition Committee chairman Tiger Woods. The Championship Series will feature purses of at least $20 million, while the Challenger Series will stage tournaments with minimum purses of $4 million.

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The Challenger Series is not simply a renamed Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour will remain the primary pathway to the PGA Tour, while the Challenger Series will operate as a PGA Tour series with its own membership, points list, season finale, and promotion opportunities.

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The newly approved rules also add high stakes to the bottom half of the two-tier system. Beyond the top 20 season points earners who graduate to the Championship Series, the top 90 players on the Challenger Series points list will qualify for an elevated season finale, where the tournament winner earns automatic promotion. Players who lose status will also get a postseason Last Chance Series of at least four events, resetting everyone to zero points with three Championship Series cards on the line.

Instead of creating a forgotten minor league, the 2028 ecosystem will blend players who do not retain Championship Series status, hungry Tour regulars, top Korn Ferry Tour graduates, and top developmental players advancing through PGA Tour University. Every week carries tangible promotion and relegation pressure, giving fans a clear reason to tune in.

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Turning the page toward 2028

For a seasoned Tour regular like Mitchell, the debate is no longer about defending a hypothetical concept on paper. With the boards signing off on the final developmental pathways on Monday, the Tour is officially moving from structural planning to execution ahead of the 2028 launch.

If Mitchell’s assessment proves right, fans worried about unfamiliar leaderboards may soon discover that tighter fields and relentless stakes produce the exact opposite result.