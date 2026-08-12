‘He Looks Stupid’: Scottie Scheffler Drops Blunt Dig at Caddie Ted Scott’s New Look

Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott love to pull each other’s leg. They trade jabs as easily as they read greens together, and neither one holds back when the other gives them an opening. This week in Memphis, Scott gave Scheffler an enormous opportunity. He showed up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, sporting a mustache, a big mistake. Scheffler wasted no time in expressing his thoughts.

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“I definitely won’t be joining him,” the World No. 1 said. “Yeah, I feel like he does something like that this time of the year, but yeah, he looks stupid.”

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The comment is a classic Scheffler-Scott ribbing rather than anything with real bite behind it. Scott’s new facial hair stands out against his usual clean-cut look on the bag, and Scheffler wasn’t going to let that pass.

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Facial hair experiments tend to spike once the FedEx Cup playoffs begin, a loose echo of the playoff beard tradition borrowed from hockey and other sports. Caddies and players alike have leaned into it over the years, and Scott appears to be sticking to his own version of the ritual as fall gets underway.

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Before Scheffler, Scott spent 15 years caddying for Bubba Watson. And the two built a relationship defined by constant teasing. During a joint appearance, years into their partnership, Watson pointed at Scott’s grown-out mustache and needled him over it, calling it a “reduced version” of the real thing.

“We laugh at the same stuff, so that was the bond to begin with.” Scott explained how their friendship began. Quick to his humor, Watson said, “Yeah, just like your mustache now.”

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The same dynamic has carried over to his partnership with Scheffler, who took him on the bag in 2021. Scheffler isn’t a stranger to facial hair swings. He has shown up clean-shaven for stretches of his career, then turned up to the full-bearded events like Bay Hill, only to shave it off again a few days later.

When asked whether he’ll keep a beard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he said he’s “lazy,” implying he only has it because it’s easy to keep.

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For now, Scott will be rocking his mustache in Memphis.