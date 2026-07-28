‘He Nearly Quit the Job’: Charley Hull Opens Up About Lottery Prank That Almost Cost Her Caddie

Charley Hull and her caddie, Adam Woodward, have shared a bag since 2015. For over 10 years, the pair has built one of the LPGA’s most recognizable player-caddie partnerships. In fact, Hull has often called Woodward her best friend after they reunited following a brief split in 2019. It’s safe to say their bond runs more on fun banter than just yardage numbers and club selection. And Hull just proved how far that banter can go. Speaking ahead of the 50th AIG Women’s Open, Hull recalled a prank that pushed their friendship to its limit. Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols shared a video of the interaction on X.

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Talking about how much she loves playing for money, the Englishwoman said she visited Blackpool the night before and purchased scratch cards to prank Woodward. The next morning, while heading to the players’ lounge, she handed Woodward a scratch card rigged to show a $100,000 win. He was at a loss for words when he won.

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“He’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ He’s like taking his hat off; he’s taking his glasses off; he’s literally running around the players’ shower, saying, ‘I won a hundred thousand dollars. I’m taking today off.’ He was trembling; he couldn’t believe his luck. We had to tell him it was fake, and he nearly quit his job.”

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While Woodward fell for the prank, it could have backfired had their partnership not been built on trust and shared success. Take the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, where Hull finished runner-up. Per Golf Digest, caddies for players finishing in the top 10 typically earn 7% of the player’s prize money, with 5% going to those outside the top 10. Hull banked $829,742, which put roughly $58,082 in Woodward’s pocket.

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While Hull has never shied away from admitting that money motivates her and that she loves playing for big purses, her love for the sport is greater.

Charley Hull’s Honest Take on Money and Winning Says It All

“I don’t play golf for the money,” Hull said, speaking to the media at the CME Group Tour Championship in 2024. “I play golf for the trophies. I just want to go out there and win no matter what the paycheck is.”

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Taken together, her comments are not contradictory. While prize money and big awards motivate Hull, they’re not the only reasons she plays the sport. Since turning professional in 2013, she has won on the LPGA Tour thrice. She also represented Europe in seven Solheim Cups since her 2013 debut, becoming the youngest player in the event’s history.

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Hull has also represented Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics (debut) and the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished T7 and T27 with impressive scores of 8-under-par 276 and four-under-par 284, respectively.

As she heads into the 2026 AIG Women’s Open, her focus remains on finally adding the major trophy that has eluded her this season.