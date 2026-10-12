‘He’s Ageing Poorly’: Tiger Woods’ Rare Appearance Sparks Concern Among Golf Fans

15-time major champion Tiger Woods has made a rare public appearance. However, instead of generating anticipation and excitement, his appearance has left fans concerned about his well-being. The concern stems from his presence at the TGR Jr. Invitational in Monterey, California, where he hosted a Q&A session with 60 young players on Sunday night.

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“Tiger Woods sighting in Monterey, California tonight for the TW Jr. Invitational presented by TaylorMade at Pebble Beach,” NUCLR Golf wrote on X, sharing a picture of Woods from the event.

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“Tiger Woods participates in a Q&A session in California tonight for his TGR Jr. Invitational event at Pebble Beach,” TWEGION added in another post, accompanied by pictures of Woods interacting with the young golfers.

As talkSPORT noted, and as the images appeared to confirm, Woods “looked fit, healthy and happy.” The five-time Masters champion was even seen smiling from ear to ear, offering a reassuring glimpse of his health. In any case, he fielded questions from the crowd and junior golfers before joining the celebrations after a hole-in-one was recorded earlier in the day.

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This appearance comes after Woods was seen at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in mid-September, where he conducted a golf clinic during the Nexus Cup. When the master of ceremonies asked how his game was progressing, Woods replied, “I can hit pretty much anything,” adding that he felt a little stiff after hanging out the night before.

The TGR Foundation subsequently shared video footage of Woods hitting iron shots on the range, which the PGA Tour reposted with the caption, “Tiger Woods is back on the range!” The appearance was significant as it marked his first public golf session and range appearance since his March 2026 car crash and subsequent DUI arrest.

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Woods was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) following a rollover car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, and later received a five-year driver’s license suspension. The incident had already raised concerns about his health and well-being. Consequently, despite his latest appearance at Pebble Beach, some fans remain worried about the 15-time major champion.

People question Tiger Woods’ health

One user commented: “Why [does] he always look tired and stressed out?…. 🤔” That might have been the case in NUCLR GOLF’s post where he appeared to be in a conversation with someone. However, in TWLEGION’s post, he seemed happy and delighted to be at the event.

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Someone else blamed the photo. “Not a good photo, but Christ, he’s ageing poorly. And before anyone says, take a look in the mirror, I’m not trying to be nasty. For [me], he’s still the greatest player I’ve ever watched, but he’s looking a lot older than 50,” the fan commented.

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Everyone ages differently, but Tiger Woods has perhaps carried a lot more stress than usual. Not to mention, he is still recovering from Achilles and back surgery last year. In addition, he has been in rehab because of the March accident.

Another user defended Woods. “For all the ppl pointing the lines under his eye, it’s mostly from wearing sunglasses all the time. Not [saying] he can’t be on some s**t, but it comes from the sunglasses,” the user commented.

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The next user took shots at Woods’ hairline. “He loses all his aura without a golf hat😂,” the user wrote. A receding hairline is a natural and often inevitable part of life.

Meanwhile, this fan seemed concerned. “Looks very slim,” the fan wrote. However, there aren’t any reports indicating that he is suffering from an illness.

Even this user shared that concern. “Dude looking F**KED up,” the comment read.

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That said, Tiger Woods’ latest public appearance may not have received the warm reception he might have hoped for. Only time will tell whether his future public appearances can put those worries to rest.