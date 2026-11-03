‘He Seriously Wants To Come Out’: PGA Tour Champions Pro Shares Major Tiger Woods Future Update

Tiger Woods’ comeback has become golf’s longest-running guessing game. Now, two-time Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker believes he knows which door Woods keeps eyeing.

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Speaking to Golfweek at a media day at Phoenix Country Club on November 2, ahead of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Alker was asked about Woods and the senior tour.

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“Yeah, he seriously wants to come out; there’s inside talking,” Alker said. “He wants to come out and play, and in particular, I think the big events, like the invitationals or Stricker’s event and the Furyk event. He’s got his buddies who really want him to do their events. You got the USGA; you got the U.S. Senior Open. He wants to add to his tally, you know?

“I seriously think he’ll come out if he gets fit and in the right mind.”

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Alker believes the biggest draws would be the marquee events, including tournaments hosted by Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk, along with the U.S. Senior Open. But Woods would first need to get fit and be in the right frame of mind.

Woods hasn’t played an official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship. This year has largely been about recovery, following his March 27 DUI arrest after a rollover crash and a stay in a rehab program in Switzerland. His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has also faced a health battle of her own, which she publicly shared in May.

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Still, there are reasons to believe Woods wants to return to competitive golf. And among his options, the Champions Tour could offer a particularly appealing route.

The appeal goes beyond his health. Woods and Bobby Jones each hold nine USGA titles, meaning a U.S. Senior Open victory would give Woods a record-breaking 10th. The senior tour also allows players to use carts, easing the physical demands of walking 72 holes.

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Alker isn’t the only one making the case. Ernie Els says he mapped out a possible senior schedule with Woods and believes Tiger would flourish out there. Furyk has called the potential impact “huge.” Bernhard Langer, the tour’s all-time wins leader, put it this way:

“It would be a thrill to see Tiger come out…”

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Scott McCarron has also recalled that Jack Nicklaus once told him his one regret was not playing more senior golf.

TGL Could Be Tiger Woods’ First Step Back

While the senior tour may be a longer-term possibility, TGL could offer Woods a more immediate return. ESPN reported that he is expected to play in Jupiter Links’ season opener against Los Angeles Golf Club on December 27, barring another physical setback, although he hasn’t formally committed. Woods played just once last season, in the finals loss in March.

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Kevin Kisner, who was replaced on the roster by Keith Mitchell, has said Woods wants to play a full schedule. Kisner also expects him to feature at the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, where a spot is reportedly being held for Woods and Charlie. However, Woods is not in the Hero field announced so far.

Nothing is confirmed yet. But with TGL, the PNC Championship, and now the Champions Tour entering the conversation, Woods has several possible routes back to competitive golf.