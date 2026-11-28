Gary Player believes Tom Weiskopf possessed a purer golf game than Jack Nicklaus. That claim carries serious weight coming from a nine-time major champion who watched Nicklaus capture a record 18 major titles. Speaking with host Tom Coyne on The Golfer’s Journal Podcast, Player praised his former rival’s natural ability before pinpointing what held him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tom Weiskopf was a better golfer than Nicklaus. Tom Weiskopf really could play,” Player said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player didn’t stop at praising Weiskopf’s natural mechanics, arguing that his swing belonged among the greatest in history. In Player’s view, technical perfection alone could not overcome a critical void in Weiskopf’s competitive temperament. He pointed out that the American lacked the elusive mental edge needed to close out championships under Sunday’s pressure.

“He won one major because he didn’t have it. He had the swing, but he didn’t have it,” Player said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To Player, that missing ingredient—which he called “it”—separates serial champions from players who merely look unbeatable on the range. He noted that the same mental divide shows up outside golf, whether in business boardrooms or personal relationships. Looking closely at Weiskopf’s career resume shows just how wide that gap between raw ability and major hardware became.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Jackson Koivun Can Win a Major Next Season? Yes No 52FACG28 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Why Tom Weiskopf’s Textbook Swing Yielded Only One Major

Standing 6-foot-3 with a fluid, towering ball flight, Weiskopf captured 16 PGA Tour titles and earned admiration across the locker room. His lone major triumph arrived at the 1973 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he led wire-to-wire to beat Johnny Miller and Neil Coles by three shots. Even so, Player argued that a swing of that caliber should have produced a haul rivaling the sport’s all-time icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He still did extremely well, but he wasn’t in the category of many majors. He won one major. With that swing, he should have won 15,” Player said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What held Weiskopf back was rarely his ball-striking, as four runner-up finishes at the Masters proved he could contend on golf’s toughest stages. Instead, fiery frustration and self-doubt often derailed his momentum whenever adversity struck during major weekends. That vulnerability stood in sharp contrast to the traits Player believes truly win major championships.

Why Mindset and Putting Beat Raw Power in Major Golf

Player pushed back against modern golf’s fixation on driving distance, calling power an asset rather than a requirement. He analyzed the basic math of a tournament round to show where players actually win and lose titles. Across 18 holes, a tour pro hits far fewer drivers than putts, making nerve on the greens the decisive weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Long hitting is an asset, but it’s not a necessity. What is a necessity is a special mind and to be a great putter because driving these pros hit nine drives, eight, let’s say eight drives a day, but they have 29 putts and yet all the emphasis is put on driving,” Player explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player pointed to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods as proof that clutch putting elevates a great ball-striker into an unstoppable force. Both Woods and Nicklaus paired relentless mental toughness with an uncanny ability to hole crucial putts down the stretch. That formula carries urgent stakes for today’s power-driven generation chasing major glory.

A Timeless Lesson for Modern Golf’s Next Generation

“It’s the putting that made Tiger Woods the golfer he was because he was the best putter,” Player said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young stars crowd today’s professional game, and they fall into the same Weiskopf trap—boasting launch-monitor-perfected swings and massive ball speeds while they falter mentally when Sunday tension peaks. Player’s assessment exposes the flaw in treating golf purely as a mechanical exercise rather than a test of nerve. Unless rising stars pair their physical gifts with the mental steel of Nicklaus and Woods, they will face the same fate as Weiskopf.