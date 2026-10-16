“He Wants His $10 Million”: Kevin Kisner Questions Rory McIlroy’s Alleged Appearance Fee in the Name of Global Golf Growth

It’s no secret that World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has reduced his schedule drastically for 2026. According to him, the reason is that he wants to spend more time with his wife and children, having achieved everything in the sport. Despite that, however, the Northern Irishman showed up to compete in the DP World India Championship. And he was excited to do so.

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Speaking to the DP World Tour, McIlroy expressed excitement about returning to India for the second time for the event. “The golf fans in India were so welcoming, and the whole experience was truly memorable, so it’s a pleasure to be returning to Delhi in October,” he said. However, Kevin Kisner has other ideas about why McIlroy came, pointing to a hefty appearance fee.

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“That is such a dog s**t comment, but I guess for the right price, we could all say that comment [about growing the game],” Kisner said on the Foreplay podcast. “He doesn’t want to globally expand in India. He wants to get his $10 million bucks and go play in India. …I know there’s a pile of guys that got paid for that event.

“How else would you get that event in India with eight billion people in the middle of the city? And Rory’s not even hitting a driver this week. You think he wants to go play a tournament where he can’t use his number one weapon? So give me a break.”

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Despite Kisner’s claim, there are no reports revealing how much money Rory McIlroy has accepted to compete in the DP World India Championship this week at the Delhi Golf Course. However, Golf Magic reports that the fee is likely to be more than $680,000, the lion’s share of $4 million on offer, which the winner of the event will receive.

Meanwhile, it’s true that the World No. 2 has accepted the challenge to leave his driver out of his bag for the second consecutive year at the DP World India Championship. The course, measuring approximately 6,900 yards, features narrow, tree-lined fairways, sharp doglegs and thick rough that can punish wayward tee shots.

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McIlroy believes there is little need to hit the ball more than 260–270 yards off the tee, making his driver unnecessary. Instead, he plans to rely on a 5-wood and a 2-iron, which offer different trajectories, alongside his other irons. Notably, Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee are the other prominent players confirmed to be leaving their drivers out of the bag.

In any case, Kisner wasn’t finished. He alleged that McIlroy’s comments were scripted and “part of your appearance fee.” While admitting that most people, himself included, would accept such an offer, Kisner found it “hilarious” that Rory McIlroy was playing in a tournament where he wasn’t even using his driver.

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The DP World India Championship, however, isn’t the first event where McIlroy’s appearance fee has been questioned. When he competed in the 2025 Australian Open, reports suggest the World No. 2 might have received an appearance fee as high as $2 million. However, McIlroy himself has never confirmed the number.

It’s also worth noting that Kisner’s comment came after McIlroy signed a multi-year deal to become a Global Ambassador for UAE logistics company DP World. The company, of course, has been the title sponsor of the European Tour since November 2021. Regardless, the Northern Irishman is currently playing the second round in the event.

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In the opening round, Rory McIlroy carded a 2-under 70, recording four birdies and two bogeys. He got off to a flying start in the second round, making an eagle on the first hole as he looked to build momentum.