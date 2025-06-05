‘Healthy’ Bryson DeChambeau Throws PGA Tour Under the Bus as He Credits LIV Golf for Success in Majors

Saying LIV Golf was a life-changing decision for Bryson DeChambeau is an understatement. The 31-year-old golf superstar signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with LIV Golf worth a whopping $125 million in June 2022, and it’s been a wild ride ever since. DeChambeau claims the limited LIV Golf schedule has given him the perfect balance to pursue other interests and focus on his family. He’s now gearing up for the LIV Golf Virginia tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, which he believes will prepare him well for the U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he’s chasing his third title after wins at Pinehurst No. 2 last year and Winged Foot in 2020.

DeChambeau’s recent schedule has been a mix of golf and fun, with a round of golf with President Donald Trump and some short-game practice on the South Lawn of the White House. And now he’s back on the greens. Speaking on the latest presser at the LIV Golf Virginia, the golfer gave a shoutout to the tour for giving him the flexibility. “Yeah, I appreciate it. I think LIV afforded me the opportunity to spend more time thinking, strategizing, getting my body healthy, ready for majors, in a pretty unique way,” he said.

Well, after moving to the Saudi-backed league, DeChambeau did start focusing on his health more. He recently shed around 30 pounds after realizing that his previous bulk-up experiment, which added 50 pounds to his frame to become the longest driver on the PGA Tour, was a mistake. DeChambeau credits a Whole30 diet for helping him lose 20 pounds in just one month, saying it eliminated inflammation and mood swings, and even made him look “20 again, not 35.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He confessed, “I’m never not going to be the hardest competitor out there,” but LIV’s unique format allowed him to explore other passions, like creating content on YouTube. Inspired by YouTube giants MrBeast and Dude Perfect, he asked himself, “Why can’t I do that, too?” and boy, did he deliver. With a couple of million followers on YouTube, he’s humbled by the responsibility that comes with influence.

And this freedom was somewhat not allowed on the PGA Tour. Somewhat. You see, while the tour did allow golfers to create content on-site during tournaments, including during competition rounds, there were strict guidelines and restrictions in place. Players couldn’t live stream or post “shot-by-shot” content, supposedly to avoid violating broadcast agreements. Plus, they weren’t allowed to use the content for commercial purposes. Talk about a creativity killer! It’s no wonder some golfers sought greener pastures – or should we say, more Instagrammable ones? LIV Golf, on the other hand, seems to offer more flexibility in this regard.

“I had no clue it would get this big,” he admitted. “Is it now an incredible responsibility? Yes. And I understand that.” Now, he’s eager to keep his fans entertained while competing at the highest level of golf. “I want to compete, and I want to entertain – those are the two things I love doing,” he said, feeling honored to be in this position.

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren PGA Championship – Final Round May 21, 2023 Rochester, New York, USA Bryson DeChambeau reacts after a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Rochester Oak Hill Country Club New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20230521_jcd_db4_0366| Credits: Imago

His initiative with golf goes beyond winning tournaments; he wants to make a “greater impact” on the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LIV Golf’s game-changing partnership

LIV Golf is teaming up with Salesforce, bringing its Agentforce digital labor platform on board to turbocharge the league’s global operations. This power pair will introduce intelligent AI agents to make the game even more awesome. The partnership comes at a crucial time, considering LIV Golf’s recent TV ratings drop, with the Hong Kong event drawing a mere 17,000 viewers. However, with Agentforce handling behind-the-scenes work, LIV Golf can focus on delivering exceptional experiences for fans and players. The Fan Caddie, powered by Agentforce, will provide fans with a second-screen experience, offering shot-by-shot breakdowns, real-time stats, and tailored content.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Bryson DeChambeau, the Crushers GC Captain, puts it, “We are excited about a long, impactful future ahead for LIV Golf, buoyed by our ability to welcome and engage a broader, more diverse global audience.” With Salesforce on board, LIV Golf aims to reimagine and amplify the golf experience, making it more connected, inclusive, and innovative.

DeChambeau’s enthusiasm about LIV Golf’s future is palpable, but will this partnership be enough to propel the league to new heights and attract a larger audience? Let us know in the comment section below!