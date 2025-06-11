Heavy Blow for Phil Mickelson as USGA Gives Vague Statement on His Future at the Major

Phil Mickelson made history with his 2021 PGA Championship win, becoming the oldest major champion and securing a five-year exemption for the U.S. Open—the only major he hasn’t won. Earlier that year, the USGA granted him a special exemption for the 2021 U.S. Open, which he didn’t need after the win. Now, five years later, his exemption will end this week. Discussing this as his last chance at a Grand Slam ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, he said, “There’s a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven’t really thought about it too much.” Meanwhile, the USGA has issued a vague and concerning statement about granting him an exemption in the following years, especially given his history with Shinnecock, the host of the 2026 U.S. Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock, after making five bogeys in eight holes and sitting four over par, Mickelson faced a challenging downhill 18-footer for bogey. His putt rolled past the hole and appeared set to roll off the front of the green. In a surprising move, Mickelson chased after the ball and struck it while it was still moving, protesting the USGA’s setup. This resulted in a two-stroke penalty for moving his ball and a sextuple-bogey 10. Given this incident and Mickelson’s iconic status, will the USGA grant him a special exemption next year?

Overseer of the USGA’s Open championships, John Bodenhamer, replied vaguely: I’m happy to take it. Listen, the answer to that is Phil did receive one in 2021, and I’m a little sleep deprived, but counting my years backwards — it’s like anything; we would review things for Shinnecock ahead of next year and look at all of those possibilities and evaluate it from there.”

Currently present at Oakmont for the upcoming U.S. Open, Bodenhamer added, “I think the way that we would also think of Phil is we hope he earns his way in, and I think he’d tell you the same thing. That’s what he did last time. We gave him one and then he went out and won the PGA Championship. So wouldn’t put it past him.”

On the other hand, Phil Mickelson is uncertain about trying his hand at qualifiers. At the LIV Golf Virginia event, when asked about playing in the 2026 U.S. Open after playing in qualifying events, he replied, “I don’t know. I haven’t thought that far.” This is a worrying statement, considering a few things.

Firstly, Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open, finishing as the runner-up six times. He has struggled to remain competitive since his surprising second-place finish at the 2023 Masters. He has missed the cut in six of his last nine major appearances, with his best result being T-43. Furthermore, Mickelson has a contentious history with the governing body, often criticizing U.S. Open setups and, in 2023, labeling a decision by USGA CEO Mike Whan regarding LIV player Talor Gooch’s eligibility as a “d— move.” In short? The exemption is unlikely to come.

If it does come, Mickelson will play at Shinnecock, the witness of his 2004 U.S. Open runner-up finish and the 2018 controversial move, as seen earlier. Amid these uncertainties, Bryson DeChambeau shared one thing outside golf (but not really) that caught Mickelson’s attention.

Phil Mickelson is looking for a career in… content creation?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent press conference for the 2025 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau was asked if any of his peers had sought his advice on starting a YouTube account. As a prominent content creator, DeChambeau has gained valuable expertise in this area, particularly from his interactions with Phil Mickelson. He noted, “Phil has been one of the only ones to do that… He sees that as also a viable option for commercialization, the future, inspiration, education, and entertainment.” Their collaboration includes exchanging tips on short game techniques, with DeChambeau mentioning, “It’s so funny because he’s taught me a bunch in short game… I’m like, ‘All right, here’s something we do for our channel that makes it a little more interesting.’”

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGO

Mickelson’s enthusiasm for content creation aligns with his desire to inspire the next generation of golfers. When discussing advice he gave Mickelson for his YouTube channel, DeChambeau emphasized the importance of authenticity, saying, “You can be yourself. You have that creative control to be yourself.” He also highlighted the need to engage with the audience, stating, “Listen to the people in the comments section.” Mickelson’s personality has already won over people, as seen in his humorous Mizzen+Main commercial, making these tips particularly relevant as he embarks on his content creation journey.