World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen knows firsthand how grueling shoulder and back surgeries can keep a golfer sidelined. Having endured those major procedures himself, the two-time U.S. Open champion believes returning to competition is vital for Tiger Woods’ recovery. Goosen is now urging Woods, who turned 50 in late December 2025, to join the PGA Tour Champions in 2027.

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Goosen made his case on 5 Clubs, the Golf Channel and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (Channel 92) show hosted by Gary Williams. Speaking alongside guests Eugenio Chacarra, Jim Gallagher Jr., and Rex Hoggard, Goosen welcomed Woods’ upcoming return to competitive golf. “I think once Tiger gets back on a golf course, he’ll just feel so much better,” Goosen said.

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The South African veteran recalled the toll of watching golf from home during injury layoffs. “Sitting at home with injuries and other issues is terrible,” Goosen said, adding, “I know that feeling. I’ve been there with shoulder surgeries and back surgeries.” Earlier in the broadcast, Goosen praised Woods’ major record, noting, “I mean, look at Tiger. All the putts he made over the years to win those majors.”

Injuries, Crash, and Woods’ 2026 Comeback

Woods has not played an official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024. His 2025 season ended early when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon early in the year. In October 2025, Woods underwent another back surgery for a lumbar disc replacement.

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While rehabilitating in March 2026, Woods rolled his vehicle near Jupiter, Florida, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He stepp‍ed away from golf for treatment and missed all four major championships in 2026. Woods later pleaded no contest to reduced misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and refusal to submit to testing, receiving a five-year driver’s license suspension.

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Medical staff have since cleared Woods to resume full golf activities. He is scheduled to return to the Hero World Challenge from Dec. 3 to 6, 2026, at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, a no-cut, 20-player charity event featuring Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Woods will then compete in TGL with Jupiter Links Golf Club, prompting Goosen to say, “And it’s great to see Tiger teeing it up, and we’re all excited to see how it goes.”

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Why the Champions Tour Fits Woods’ Physical Needs

Turning 50 on Dec. 30, 2025, made Woods eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. Cart use and shorter 54-hole formats reduce the physical toll compared to 72-hole PGA Tour events. Since 2006, the senior circuit has permitted players to ride in carts during most regular-season tournaments, excluding senior majors and select events.

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Goosen, who captains the International team for the Skechers World Champions Cup, hopes Woods uses that option next season. “We’re looking forward to the Champions Tour to get him out there,” Goosen said. “I hope next year will be the year he’s going to decide maybe to come out and play a few and ride around on a cart if he’s allowed to,” he added.

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What Comes Next for Woods in 2027

Beyond helping Woods rebuild tournament rhythm, his presence would boost television ratings and fan attendance for the senior circuit. “We’re patiently waiting on a Champions Tour for him to come and promote the tour,” Goosen said. So far, Woods has not committed to playing any PGA Tour Champions events in 2027.

Woods retains lifetime exempt status on the PGA Tour through his 82 career wins, plus lifetime exemptions into the Masters and PGA Championship. He also remains exempt into The Open Championship until age 60, allowing him to play select majors without a full schedule. Using Champions Tour starts as preparation could help him stay sharp for those appearances.

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Woods’ immediate focus remains his December return at Albany Golf Club and his upcoming TGL matches. How his surgically repaired back and Achilles respond to consecutive competitive rounds will shape his 2027 calendar. For now, Goosen and the senior tour are waiting to see whether Woods accepts the invitation.