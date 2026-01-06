‘Hell of a Shot’: Tiger Woods Responds After Charlie Woods Escaped Injury at Junior Event

Leave it to the Woods family to pull off golf shots that may seem impossible otherwise. Fans have seen Tiger Woods do it many times, but this time it was his son, Charlie Woods. Playing at the Junior Orange Bowl, Woods hit a shot that got not only the fans but also Tiger Woods on the edge, prompting a four-word response.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Tiger Woods came up with a “hell of a shot” response to it when joking about what went down on the 11th hole of the first round at the 62nd Junior Orange Bowl.

Charlie Woods entered the event ranked 13th on the AJGA Boys Rankings. In attendance to cheer and support him were both his parents, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren.

During the opening round at Biltmore Golf Course, Woods drove it under a tree on the par‑4 11th hole. While this was bizarre for the 82x PGA Tour winner’s son, the following shot was even more problematic. Attempting a recovery, he clipped a root of the tree. The ball went straight up and was about to hit Charlie Woods’ face. He had to drop his club and close his eyes in fear of the ball hitting his face. Many golfers would have considered getting a bogey to be the best possible result for that hole.

Despite the missed recovery attempt, Charlie Woods regrouped. He played the next shot on the green and followed it with a long-distance putt to finish on par for the hole. Just like his father, he turned what could have been a disaster into a highlight save of the day.

December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, United States: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, wait to putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The 15x major champion was following his son inside the ropes at the Biltmore and saw the entire sequence unfold from tee shot to par putt on 11. Walking off the hole, the two joked about the shot, prompting a response from Tiger Woods.

The 2019 Masters champion himself has played many such extraordinary shots. From the low-hooked 3-iron shot curving around a tree to set up a winning birdie putt at the 2000 Canadian Open to the 16th hole chip-in at the 2005 Masters, Tiger Woods has many impossible-looking shots under his belt.

After the first three rounds, Charlie Woods currently stands at T20. He is tied with Kajus Pacauskas, Axel Monssoh, and Cameron Kuchar. With rounds of 73-72-71, he is three over par, 216, at the moment. With the leader, Tomas Restrepo, having a lead of 15 strokes over Charlie Woods, his chances of winning are slim. However, his ability to stay calm and composed to pull off a par finish after such a mishap has still garnered a lot of attention.

Tiger Woods closely follows Charlie Woods’ game. In fact, the two play together many times, including at the PNC Championships. The 82x PGA Tour winner had witnessed another such amazing shot by Charlie Woods when he hit his first-ever ace at the 2024 PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods on Charlie Woods’ hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship

Charlie Woods made his first career hole-in-one during the final round of the 2024 PNC Championship. He aced the par‑3 4th at Ritz‑Carlton Golf Club Orlando. His shot gave Team Woods a brief lead in the family event. Although the two lost to Team Langer, the ace was a special moment for both the father and the son.

“That was a thrill of a lifetime, to be able to have that moment, Charlie making his first hole-in-one, Sam on the bag…,” Tiger Woods said during the post-event conference.

The ace came at the 176‑yard par‑3 4th hole on the Ritz‑Carlton GC Orlando course during Sunday’s final round. Charlie Woods hit a 7‑iron, and the ball landed about 6 feet left and rolled into the cup. Tiger reacted with an exuberant celebration. He gave Charlie a long, hard hug before playfully shoving him away. It looked as if he was more excited than if he had made the ace himself.

Charlie Woods’ escape on the 11th hole was less about the scorecard and more about showing poise in a moment that could have unraveled quickly. Tiger Woods’ offhand verdict captured it best.