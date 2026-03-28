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Hero Indian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Mar 28, 2026 | 11:20 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Hero Indian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Mar 28, 2026 | 11:20 AM EDT

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Since 1964, the Hero Indian Open has been reeling in golfers as one of Asia’s richest golf events that’s co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. The event is returning to the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, on March 26-29, 2026. 

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Like the other events in the sport, the Hero Indian Open has also witnessed a steep rise in its fanbase. And with that, it has increased the total purse to a record $2.55 million. But how much will the winner take home?

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the 2026 Hero Indian Open

With the increased prize pool, the winner of the tournament will get a guaranteed paycheck of $433,500. That’s about 16.67% payout as per the European Tour’s prize money distribution chart. But money isn’t the only thing that the champion can win. 

The winner will also claim a part of the total 3,500 Race to Dubai points. Additionally, he can also claim 585 DP World Tour points. But what about the other members on the field? Here is the complete distribution list for the 65 players. 

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WIN$433,500
2$280,500
3$159,630
4$127,500
5$108,120
6$89,250
7$76,500
8$63,750
9$57,120
10$51,000
11$46,920
12$43,860
13$41,055
14$39,015
15$37,485
16$35,955
17$34,425
18$32,895
19$31,620
20$30,600
21$29,580
22$28,815
23$28,050
24$27,285
25$26,520
26$25,755
27$24,990
28$24,225
29$23,460
30$22,695
31$21,930
32$21,165
33$20,400
34$19,635
35$18,870
36$18,105
37$17,595
38$17,085
39$16,575
40$16,065
41$15,555
42$15,045
43$14,535
44$14,025
45$13,515
46$13,005
47$12,495
48$11,985
49$11,475
50$10,965
51$10,455
52$9,945
53$9,435
54$8,925
55$8,670
56$8,415
57$8,160
58$7,905
59$7,650
60$7,395
61$7,140
62$6,885
63$6,630
64$6,375
65$6,120

The Hero Indian Open is the 13th event of the year on the 2026 European Tour schedule. To top things off, the victor will also get around 17 Official World Golf Ranking points. 

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That’s not all! The winner will receive exemptions on the European Tour for more than two seasons and berths in several key events.

With a record purse and a winner’s payout approaching half a million dollars, the tournament continues to elevate its global relevance. But who is on the roster for the Hero Indian Open?

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Who is lining up in the field for the 2026 Hero Indian Open?

Akshay Bhatia became the highlight of the event for making his debut in India. He was previously slated to compete in 2020, but unfortunate events involving COVID-19 spoiled all plans. Now, the 24-year-old is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. 

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But opposing him, there’s Eugenio Chacarra. The Spaniard won the event last year after receiving the sponsor’s invite. And this time, he’s already tied for the lead through the first nine holes, alongside Freddy Scott. He’s certainly trying to get his second win of 2026.

They’re standing against tough opponents like Casey Jarvis, Jordan Gumberg, and Dan Bradbury. But may the best golfer win. 

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With Alison Whitaker leading the on-site commentary with Jamie Spence and Richard Boxall, along with Anthony Wall’s on-course commentary, things are getting pretty entertaining, don’t you think? But who do you think has the highest probability of winning the championship?

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,036 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is a Olympic Sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he has spent the past three years covering prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports with ease. Now a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through our in-house Journalistic Excellence Program. Krushna briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team before returning to MMA reporting full-time.

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Deepali Verma

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