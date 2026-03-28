Hero Indian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Since 1964, the Hero Indian Open has been reeling in golfers as one of Asia’s richest golf events that’s co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. The event is returning to the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, on March 26-29, 2026.

Like the other events in the sport, the Hero Indian Open has also witnessed a steep rise in its fanbase. And with that, it has increased the total purse to a record $2.55 million. But how much will the winner take home?

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the 2026 Hero Indian Open

With the increased prize pool, the winner of the tournament will get a guaranteed paycheck of $433,500. That’s about 16.67% payout as per the European Tour’s prize money distribution chart. But money isn’t the only thing that the champion can win.

The winner will also claim a part of the total 3,500 Race to Dubai points. Additionally, he can also claim 585 DP World Tour points. But what about the other members on the field? Here is the complete distribution list for the 65 players.

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WIN $433,500 2 $280,500 3 $159,630 4 $127,500 5 $108,120 6 $89,250 7 $76,500 8 $63,750 9 $57,120 10 $51,000 11 $46,920 12 $43,860 13 $41,055 14 $39,015 15 $37,485 16 $35,955 17 $34,425 18 $32,895 19 $31,620 20 $30,600 21 $29,580 22 $28,815 23 $28,050 24 $27,285 25 $26,520 26 $25,755 27 $24,990 28 $24,225 29 $23,460 30 $22,695 31 $21,930 32 $21,165 33 $20,400 34 $19,635 35 $18,870 36 $18,105 37 $17,595 38 $17,085 39 $16,575 40 $16,065 41 $15,555 42 $15,045 43 $14,535 44 $14,025 45 $13,515 46 $13,005 47 $12,495 48 $11,985 49 $11,475 50 $10,965 51 $10,455 52 $9,945 53 $9,435 54 $8,925 55 $8,670 56 $8,415 57 $8,160 58 $7,905 59 $7,650 60 $7,395 61 $7,140 62 $6,885 63 $6,630 64 $6,375 65 $6,120

The Hero Indian Open is the 13th event of the year on the 2026 European Tour schedule. To top things off, the victor will also get around 17 Official World Golf Ranking points.

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That’s not all! The winner will receive exemptions on the European Tour for more than two seasons and berths in several key events.

With a record purse and a winner’s payout approaching half a million dollars, the tournament continues to elevate its global relevance. But who is on the roster for the Hero Indian Open?

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Who is lining up in the field for the 2026 Hero Indian Open?

Akshay Bhatia became the highlight of the event for making his debut in India. He was previously slated to compete in 2020, but unfortunate events involving COVID-19 spoiled all plans. Now, the 24-year-old is playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

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But opposing him, there’s Eugenio Chacarra. The Spaniard won the event last year after receiving the sponsor’s invite. And this time, he’s already tied for the lead through the first nine holes, alongside Freddy Scott. He’s certainly trying to get his second win of 2026.

They’re standing against tough opponents like Casey Jarvis, Jordan Gumberg, and Dan Bradbury. But may the best golfer win.

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With Alison Whitaker leading the on-site commentary with Jamie Spence and Richard Boxall, along with Anthony Wall’s on-course commentary, things are getting pretty entertaining, don’t you think? But who do you think has the highest probability of winning the championship?