‘He’s a Bully’: Rory McIlroy’s Biggest Weapon Comes Under Fire Ahead of the Open

Rory McIlroy’s decision to play fewer events this year has sparked a debate about whether he can still summon the aggressive mindset that once dominated the sport. Taylor Zarzour, the radio voice for golf’s major championships, and 5 Clubs host Gary Williams are questioning McIlroy’s biggest weapon: his being a “bully,” aka him at his best.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Williams on “5 Clubs“, Zarzour revealed he spent time with McIlroy in Charlotte when the World No. 2 told Zarzour about his reduced schedule in 2026 to spend more time with his wife and kids. While Zarzour agrees with McIlroy’s decision, he feels it has affected his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But because of that, I think you’re going to see [McIlroy] have a harder time, especially in the first tournament after a few weeks off, putting four rounds together,” Zarzour said. “And I think that’s what you just saw in the Scottish Open.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Which Former Champion Criticized DeChambeau's Open Championship Strategy? Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods Tom Watson Nick Faldo Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Since finishing tied for 34th at the U.S. Open, McIlroy skipped three signature events—the RBC Heritage, Cadillac, and Travelers—before returning at the Scottish Open. During the event, a viral sound bite captured him saying, “I am so bad at golf,” after pulling his approach shot into the thick rough on the par-4 16th hole in the final round. McIlroy clarified that he was referring only to that particular shot. However, Zarzour believes the remark points to something much deeper: his iron play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That concerns me a little bit when you have to be precise that he’s not committed to it or he’s not confident enough in being committed to it. And I think that’s a little bit [because] he’s not playing as much golf in 2026.”

McIlroy’s 2026 season shows flashes—a Masters win, a T7 at the PGA—but inconsistency elsewhere (T32 at the U.S. Open) has raised questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Strokes Gained metrics across his last five tournaments suggest his overall game remains strong, even if results don’t always reflect it. Yet for Williams, the numbers miss the point. What matters isn’t the form; it’s the fight.

“It’s not so much form with him. To me, it’s the fight. It’s the bully in him… When you verbalize that the priorities in your life for the balance of the window of prime that you have are another… Can you spiritually and psychologically get your place into being a bully? Because when he’s a bully, he’s a bad man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that McIlroy will face tough competition in the Open from Thursday, especially from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler won last year’s tournament and enters as the betting favourite this year at +620. With Scheffler’s one victory and 9 top-10 finishes this year, Zarzour fears McIlroy won’t be able to manifest that “bully” mindset to win the tournament.

“Scotty Sheffler desperately wants to beat you all the time; you need to have that [to] win an Open Championship. You can’t just turn it on all of a sudden and show up and say, ‘Okay, I want to win this tournament.’ And then all of a sudden, expect to have that juice. You need to have that all the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zarzour further suggested that the lack of regular competitive reps might leave the four-time major champion vulnerable to more mistakes than usual, increasing the likelihood of an unexpected off round during the week.

“Because he doesn’t have the consistent form that maybe a Scheffler or Fitzpatrick, or some other players have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, only time will tell how McIlroy performs at the Open Championship.