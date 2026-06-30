‘He’s Certainly a Pariah’: Phil Mickelson Given Grim Warning Amid Misconduct Allegations

On the Friday Golf and the Shotgun Start podcast, analysts Brendan Porath and Andy Johnson weighed in on the fallout following Allen Shipnuck’s investigative report on Phil Mickelson. The report was published on 26 Jan on Skratch, detailing a pattern of alleged inappropriate conduct spanning more than a decade.

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“I think I don’t know what Phil’s done in public life. I don’t want to get into a big conversation now, but he’s certainly a pariah and probably will remain. His reputation and standing are in tatters.” Brendan Porath said.

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Brendan Porath argued the allegations carry consequences far beyond reputational damage for Phil Mickelson. As reported by Golf Digest in multiple articles, Phil Mickelson is no longer welcome in the clubs, social circles, and institutions he once considered home. His membership at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe was terminated. He had been a member of the club for decades.

The allegations also cast significant doubt over the future of his playing career. Mickelson has withdrawn from the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, a tournament he won in 2013, and was eligible to play as a past champion. Looking ahead, the accusations could also affect his chances of receiving invitations to other major championships and prestigious events.

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Adding to Porath’s concern, Andy Johnson did not shy away from pointing out that Mickelson has long been one of golf’s biggest figures. He said the downfall of icons generations have grown up watching is never easy to process, while also briefly referencing Tiger Woods‘ past controversies and the toll they take on fans.

“Fame does weird things to people. Fame, power, wealth—I think there is an aspect to being really great at golf that, in a lot of cases, leads to people thinking they’re invincible.”

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“It doesn’t look good. With anything, you feel bad for the people who may have been affected by his behavior. It’s wild to think about the fall from grace from Kiawah, PGA. And what happened at the club, what happened elsewhere, would be the other part,” Johnson added.

At the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, Mickelson became the oldest major champion in history, winning his sixth major title at the age of 50. Five years later, the picture looks very difficult.

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Mickelson had already withdrawn from the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open this year. Following the emergence of allegations, Mickelson has now withdrawn from the Open Championship, missing all four majors in 2026.

Additionally, the analysts raised questions about what kind of support network Phil Mickelson still has. This suggested it wouldn’t be surprising if he no longer has the same social circle or relationships within the golf world that he once enjoyed.

So far, Mickelson’s camp has consistently cited a family health matter as the reason for his absence from competition. His attorney has maintained that Mickelson’s priority is his family, including his wife, Amy, who continues to stand by his side. However, with no appearances in the competition and no timeline for his return, Mickelson’s future continues to look grim.