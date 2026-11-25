Bryson DeChambeau is always up to some experimentation or offering quirky opinions. But his latest Breaking 50 episode had another talking point. His guest was none other than Mark Wahlberg, the actor better known to many as ‘Marky Mark. ‘And it was the actor’s performance on the course that really caught fans’ attention.

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Wahlberg, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, joined DeChambeau at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas for the series’ third season. During his appearance on Breaking 50, he revealed that he plays off an 18 handicap. However, as he started hitting shots around the course, some golfers began questioning that number.

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The Caddie Shack shared some of the biggest highlights from the episode on X, and Wahlberg certainly had a few impressive moments.

His first shot of the day traveled 300 yards and finished just six and a half feet from the hole. He followed that up on the sixth hole with a 220-yard shot that set up an eagle putt. He also displayed his touch on the fifth hole, sending a 94-yard shot to within eight feet.

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There is some context to those numbers, though. Breaking 50 is played from forward tees, and Wynn Golf Club measured 4,626 yards at a par of 70. That shorter setup offered plenty of opportunities for long hitters to attack. Break50Stats also logged Wahlberg with 11 of the duo’s 51 shots, while DeChambeau accounted for the other 40. They eventually signed for a 51, 19 under par, missing the target by two strokes.

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Still, the conversation quickly shifted from admiration for his shots to the bigger question: Is Wahlberg really an 18-handicap? DeChambeau’s guest has also been reported to carry a GHIN handicap index of 10.9, adding another layer to the discussion.

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Some fellow golfers weren’t entirely convinced, while others felt there was a reasonable explanation for the difference.

Fans Split Over Wahlberg’s Handicap

While the handicap debate was on, one fan was simply impressed by the power in Wahlberg’s game.

“18 with that swing??? Not a chance in h*ll. He’s cranking BOMBS!!!”

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Another fan couldn’t help but compare Wahlberg’s highlights with their own game, writing,

“I’m 14, and this wud [would] essentially be my highlight reel for the year lol. No shot.”

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Another questioned the handicap information itself, asking,

“Does he claim this in the video? His ghin is 10.9? Just looked at his actual scores, and they all are old, so it makes sense—the 4 shots I saw couldn’t be hit by an 18”

The debate also brought Wahlberg’s golf business into the conversation. He co-founded Underground Golf with Garry Singer and Doug Meijer. MyGolfSpy reported that the company’s golf ball is tied to a $2,800 membership and isn’t available in regular retail stores.

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That didn’t stop another fan from taking a dig at the business, commenting,

“He claims an 18 handicap while launching his new golf balls for extortionate amounts. But wait, he’s off 18 and plays like a 6…it must be the golf balls, right? $$$”

There may be a simpler explanation for why his handicap doesn’t always reflect his on-course ability. Wahlberg has previously spoken about not keeping score regularly. He also has a backyard golf complex, and a Hypebeast profile noted that he often squeezes in quick rounds of around two and a half hours between his other commitments.

Not everyone was ready to question his claim, though. One golfer suggested,

“He said he’s been practicing a lot but hasn’t been able to play and therefore hasn’t posted any scores.”

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Another fan offered a different explanation, adding, “Yeah, likely…he didn’t putt all that well.”

With drives of 271 and 296 yards on the par-5 third and par-4 fourteenth, respectively, it’s easy to see why some golfers weren’t buying the 18-handicap claim.