‘He’s Dead, He Can’t Do That!’: Jack Nicklaus Recalls Commentators Writing Him Off Before 1975 PGA Championship Win

Bob Rosburg couldn’t have been more wrong. The 1975 PGA Championship brought Jack Nicklaus back to his native Ohio, where he was the hometown favorite at Firestone Country Club—a venue where he had already won six times. Comfortable on familiar ground, the Golden Bear was chasing his fourth PGA Championship title when ABC commentator Rosburg made a bold prediction during Saturday’s third round—one Nicklaus still recalls with a smile.

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“He’s dead. He’s got no chance. He’s got to pitch out. What in the world is he doing? He’s going to try to hit the ball over that tree. He’s dead. He can’t do that,” Nicklaus recently recalled on a podcast with the PGA Championship.

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Rosburg made the comment after Nicklaus found himself in trouble on the par-5 16th hole. Facing a difficult recovery shot from the rough, Nicklaus had a massive maple tree blocking his route to the green, while water guarded the target. Rosburg believed Nicklaus had no choice but to play safe and chip out sideways.

Nicklaus, however, had other ideas.

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Rather than concede the hole, he attempted the seemingly impossible shot with a 9-iron, sending the ball over the 30-foot tree and across the water toward a pin roughly 137 yards away. The ball landed on the green, setting up a lengthy putt. Nicklaus then drained it to save par, transforming a seemingly disastrous position into a remarkable escape.

Rosburg’s disbelief only added to the moment’s legacy. Recalling the incident on a recent podcast, Nicklaus explained how the commentary affected him.

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“I knew when he said I had no chance that I could play the shot,” he said.

Instead of being deterred by Rosburg’s assessment, Nicklaus recognized an opportunity to prove him wrong.

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That shot marked one of the defining moments of Nicklaus’s 1975 PGA Championship campaign, but he built his victory on much more than just one spectacular recovery. After opening rounds of 70 and 68, Nicklaus trailed Bruce Crampton by three strokes. Crampton had set a championship record with a second-round 63, placing himself firmly in contention.

The tournament shifted dramatically on Saturday. Nicklaus carded a 67, while Crampton struggled to a 75. The eight-shot swing gave Nicklaus a four-stroke lead heading into the final round.

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Nicklaus maintained his composure on Sunday, shooting a 71 to finish at four under par and secure a two-shot victory over Crampton. The win delivered his 14th major championship and fourth PGA Championship title, leaving him one victory short of Walter Hagen’s record of five PGA Championship wins.

Firestone also held a special place in Nicklaus’s career. Reflecting on his first appearance at the venue in the 1958 Rubber City Open, he recalled finishing 7-under 277. The experience convinced the 18-year-old that he could compete at the professional level—and that he would enjoy doing so.

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More than a decade later, Nicklaus returned to Firestone as one of golf’s most formidable competitors. Rosburg’s emphatic prediction captured the apparent hopelessness of the situation, but Nicklaus’s response demonstrated why writing him off was so dangerous.

Nicklaus turned what appeared to be an impossible shot into a defining demonstration of his confidence, imagination, and nerve—and showed once again that the Golden Bear seldom conceded defeat before trying every option.