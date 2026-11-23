Hope is a risky habit where Tiger Woods is concerned. Golf fans have watched too many comebacks interrupted by injuries and setbacks to take anything for granted. So, with Woods set to tee it up in the Bahamas for the first time in two years, many are bracing for the worst while quietly hoping for the best. Then a whisper from a recent practice round gave them reason to feel a little more optimistic.

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That whisper came on a recent episode of the No Laying Up podcast, where co-host Tron Carter (TC) shared what he had heard from someone who recently played with the 15-time major champion.

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“I talked to someone this week who played with Tiger recently. He said he’s melting the ball. Just flying bunkers that are 320 and 325 out there. I mean, melting the ball speed. It’s crazy, man. I was ready to stick a fork in him and just be happy that he’s, you know, looks clear-eyed and focused and on the straight and narrow, but melting the ball,” he said on the show.

For Woods, the ‘ball-melting’ speed could perhaps be a readiness check. Heading into his 2023 PNC start, he named endurance and speed as the two hurdles in his way, saying he just didn’t have the speed. So naturally a full swing at pace shows that a body rebuilt by an Achilles rupture and seven back surgeries is holding up.

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Furthermore, the Tour average ball speed the season before was about 170 mph. At the 2023 Hero, Woods was regularly in the 170s and averaged nearly 310 yards off the tee. His best on record was 182 mph on the range in 2022, with friend Justin Thomas saying he once hit one at 185. Thomas averaged 178 mph in 2024. A 320-yard carry would sit well above anything Woods showed in 2023.

Woods has been dropping similar hints himself. On November 10, he told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he was feeling better and training quite a bit, adding that he would be at the Hero either way. A week later, he made his return official on Instagram.

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Still, Woods’ recent record offers plenty of reason to keep expectations in check. For reference, his last Hero World Challenge finish, three years ago, was 18th. His most recent competitive appearance came at the TGL Finals in late March.

The more complicated part of the conversation came next. Host Soly said seeing Woods play good golf again would be exciting, but he was hoping for something beyond what happens on the course.

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“I’m hoping, and I’m not holding my breath, that we get some contrition from Tiger, some recognition, some acknowledgment of what has gone on, and some insight into how he’s gotten back on the straight and narrow. Let people in a little bit on what he’s been going through and how he’s gotten back on track.”

Plenty of fans will recognize that conflict. They want to see Woods back competing, but the events of March are still difficult to overlook. Woods was arrested on March 27 following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities found hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He later pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test, resulting in a five-year suspension of his driving license.

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Woods did address the incident at the time. On March 31, he announced that he was stepping away to seek treatment and focus on his health. The statement was brief, however, and he has not offered a more detailed account publicly since.

There is also plenty riding on the comeback itself. Before the crash, Woods had said he was trying to get in shape for the Masters and was days away from deciding whether to captain the 2027 Ryder Cup team. The PGA of America has since confirmed that he will not take the role. The Masters went ahead without him, marking his second straight year of absence after his Achilles rupture in 2025. Attention has now shifted to whether he can make it to Augusta next April.

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For now, though, the first step is Albany. Woods has given fans plenty of reasons to get excited about his return, and the reports about his ball speed have only added to that anticipation. But this time, many will be looking for something beyond a few impressive drives.