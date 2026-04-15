‘He’s Not Cocky’: Justin Thomas Drops Strong Verdict on Rising PGA Tour Star

Jackson Koivun will be an official member of the PGA Tour by June 2026. He already has the card, the top amateur ranking, and a broken record set by Tiger Woods. But what Justin Thomas sees in him goes beyond all of that.

“He doesn’t feel like he’s owed any of this. He seems like he just really wants to be the best player he can be, and he’s not cocky, he’s not arrogant, he doesn’t think he’s above anybody or any situation,” Justin Thomas said ahead of the RBC Heritage presser. “I notice a lot, or probably what I pick up on more than anything, is just talking to them and how they talk and how they go about things.”

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Thomas and Koivun have played practice rounds together at Oakmont and at the 2025 Procore Championship in Napa Valley. Koivun also played with Jordan Spieth at that event. JT remembered leaving those Oakmont rounds with one thought, “This kid is really good.”

JT said that Koivun would ask him for advice on how to get ready, when to go to work, and even where to live once he turns pro. This reflects that he is more interested in the process than the spotlight. The numbers from 2026 also back up everything Thomas says.

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Imago September 13, 2025, Napa, California, United States: NAPA, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jackson Koivun of the United States tees off on hole 1 during the Procore Championship 2025 – Round Three at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. Napa United States – ZUMAt139 20250913_aaa_t139_138 Copyright: xAlxChang/IsixPhotosx

Koivun is now the top amateur golfer in the world. He has won four of his last seven starts this spring alone. In February, he had a great showing at the Amer Ari Invitational, where he shot 25-under and broke Tiger Woods’ 1996 NCAA record for the lowest 36-hole total relative to par with back-to-back 62s. He also won the Hayt and the Gator Invitational and now has 10 college wins, which is a new record for Auburn.

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Justin Thomas ended a 59-start winless streak at this tournament last April. He shot 61-69-69-68 to finish 17-under 267, and then he made a 21-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Andrew Novak. This was his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship, reminding everyone how Thomas looks when everything goes right.

Now, he is working his way back to Harbour Town as the defending champion after having back surgery in November 2025. A T8 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship was the best indication of his progress, but a missed cut at Bay Hill and a T41 finish at the Masters indicate that he still has work to do.

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Koivun is already guaranteed a PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. Tour life is coming soon, and if Thomas’s read on his character is right, he will be ready for it.

Thomas, though, is not just here to talk about the next generation.

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Justin Thomas Returns to Familiar Ground at Harbour Town

Thomas started the week off with a bang by firing a shot into Calibogue Sound during the traditional opening ceremony. He said the cannon blast surprised him. He was happy with his shot and impressed by the turnout. He said it was a cool experience that was based on a long tournament tradition.

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Harbour Town feels like a whole new world after the rough terrain of Augusta. Thomas admitted the difference, saying that the rounds were shorter, the walk was flat, and he really understood the course. After the Masters, which left golfers with sore hips, quads, and full physiotherapy rooms, Harbour Town’s easy movement was a nice change but he still flagged that the course has seen some tweaks and still demands full respect.

“Sometimes this place can play very challenging, and you have to give it the attention that it deserves,” he said.

This is his fifth start since returning from back surgery, and Harbour Town arrives at the right time.