Tiger Woods has commanded attention for decades, and Paige Spiranac believes something about the 15-time major champion sets him apart from everyone else. As Woods prepares to return to competitive golf at the 2026 Hero World Challenge, Spiranac’s description of his extraordinary presence has offered another glimpse into the fascination surrounding one of golf’s greatest icons.

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Speaking on The Rick Shiels Golf Show, Spiranac opened up about some of her most memorable experiences playing golf alongside celebrities and sporting legends. However, when they started discussing the golfer with the most aura, the influencer said that Tiger Woods is the obvious choice for almost everyone.

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“Who do you think professional golfers have the most aura? Not Tiger Woods, cuz that’s clearly the right answer,” Paige Spiranac said. “It’s hard because we compare everyone to Tiger. And I don’t know if you felt this being around him, but it’s like he’s not even human. The level of charisma and aura that guy has is… He walks into a room and the temperature changes. Like all eyes are on him. It’s incredible to see.”

Shiels agreed, suggesting people can almost sense when Woods is nearby. Paige Spiranac echoed that sentiment, adding that his presence is unlike anything she’s experienced with another golfer.

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Before explaining her admiration for Woods, Spiranac shared another story that highlighted some of the remarkable people she has encountered through golf.

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When Rick Shiels asked about the most famous group she had played with, she recalled an event where she was paired with Gary Player, Mark Wahlberg, and Justin Timberlake. The experience was memorable, although the introductions before the round left her feeling rather uncomfortable.

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Spiranac explained that the organizers announced each participant and highlighted their accomplishments. Players’ major championship victories were mentioned, followed by the achievements of Wahlberg and Timberlake. When it was finally her turn, the introduction described her as the most-followed golfer on Instagram.

The crowd’s reaction was considerably quieter than the applause the other participants received.

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“It was like Paige Spiranac, the most-followed golfer on Instagram. And the claps were like…” she recalled, describing the moment as “mortifying.”

The incident took place around the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri. Paige Spiranac was part of the celebrity and legends lineup.

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However, that was far from her only memorable experience involving famous personalities.

Spiranac also recalled playing at the inaugural Celebrity Cup during the 2019 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Tiger Woods and Fred Couples captained opposing teams.

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“Tiger Woods and Freddy Couples did the Celebrity Ryder Cup, and Tiger was my captain, so that was pretty cool. And we had some really amazing people on our team. I played with Nick Jonas, which little 13-year-old me was dying inside,” she added.

Woods’ team eventually defeated Couples’ Team 18.5–11.5.

Spiranac’s admiration for Woods, however, goes beyond the opportunity to play golf alongside him.

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She has previously said she was nervous when she first met the golf legend. Their interaction took place at the 2018 Tiger Jam charity event in Las Vegas, where Woods gave her a private chipping lesson.

The experience left a lasting impression on Spiranac. She later described it as one of the greatest moments of her life and recalled Woods demonstrating a low-spinning chip shot with a 54-degree wedge.

The lesson involved opening the clubface, adopting a narrow, open stance, choking down on the grip, and creating a low trajectory with spin to help the ball check after landing.

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Paige Spiranac has also shared a humorous detail about their meeting. After Woods hugged her, she reportedly kept wearing the same jacket without washing it for an embarrassingly long time because she felt she smelled like a winner.

She even joked that Tiger Woods smelled amazing.

Paige Spiranac’s comments come at a crucial time, as Tiger Woods prepares to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

On November 17, Woods announced that he would compete in the tournament. This marks his first competitive appearance in more than two years. The 20-man event will take place at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, from December 3-6.

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The announcement came through Woods’ Instagram account, with the tournament granting him an exemption alongside Rickie Fowler and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

Woods, who turns 51 in December, last made an individual competitive start at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He missed the cut after rounds of 79 and 77.

Paige Spiranac is not the only one who sees Tiger Woods differently

Spiranac’s description of Tiger Woods might sound exaggerated to someone unfamiliar with his influence. But others have reacted similarly after encountering the golf legend.

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Inci Mehmet, another guest on The Rick Shiels Golf Show, previously described her experience of meeting Woods in remarkably similar terms. Recalling the moment he entered a room, Mehmet said she felt as though God had walked in. Mehmet was particularly struck by Woods’ appearance and even wondered if he was real because his skin looked almost artificial.

PGA Tour veteran Peter Jacobsen has also spoken about the commanding presence of golf’s biggest names. He recalled how Jack Nicklaus could “suck the air out of the room” simply by stepping onto the first tee. Jacobsen placed Woods in a similar category, suggesting that very few players in golf history have possessed that ability to command everyone’s attention.

Even Rory McIlroy has described Woods as a “mythical man in a red shirt.” Interestingly, McIlroy added that Woods had become more relatable and human to him over the years, particularly as their relationship developed.

These accounts highlight an interesting aspect of Woods’ legacy. His influence extends beyond his 82 PGA Tour victories, 15 major championships, and remarkable achievements on the course. A sense of occasion surrounds his presence that few athletes in any sport can replicate.

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The spotlight is firmly on Woods. His return to the Hero World Challenge will provide the first opportunity in more than two years to see him compete individually again.

And if Paige Spiranac’s description is any indication, his presence alone could make the tournament feel much bigger.