‘He’s Slowed Down a Lot’: John Daly’s Seniors Tour Rival Opens Up After 59-Year-Old Admitted His Health Struggles

Few figures in golf ignite as much intrigue, nostalgia, and downright awe as John Daly. A two-time major champion and a walking contradiction, Daly was never cut from the same cloth as your typical Tour star—and that’s exactly what made him unforgettable. With his cannonball drives, wild mullet, wild pants, and a lifestyle that seemed allergic to moderation, Daly didn’t just play golf—he lived it on the edge. He burst onto the scene in 1991 as a ninth alternate and left jaws on the floor with a stunning PGA Championship win. Four years later, he backed it up with a triumph at St. Andrews. For years, he led the Tour in driving distance, routinely bombing it over 300 yards before it was cool. But while Daly’s swing could rattle fairways, his off-course choices often threatened to derail his genius.

Still, through all the chaos, his talent was never in question. Yet, as time marches on, even legends slow down. Daly, now battling age and injury, is learning that not even the biggest personalities can outdrive Father Time.

Recently, Daly’s long-time friend and fellow major winner Ernie Els joined The Dan Patrick Show and offered a candid, heartfelt insight into Daly’s journey, past and present. Els reflected on the U.S. Open’s brutality before the topic swerved to one of golf’s most colorful characters. When asked which golfer would win the most majors if required to drink a beer on every hole, Els answered without hesitation: “Without a doubt John Daly,” he answered, laughing. Els then peeled back the curtain on their decades-long connection. “Listen, I’ve known John before the US public knew about John. John came down to South Africa in late 80s early 90s and he was a superstar down there before he became a superstar here in the US,” he shared. Daly was already turning heads internationally before shocking America at Crooked Stick.

Today, the two-time major champion continues to compete on the Champions Tour, but the years and battles have taken their toll. “He’s a good friend. He still plays Champions Tour golf. Now undoubtedly the guy, you know, he’s slowed down a lot now, but in his heyday not even I could come near you. I could have a couple,” Els said with a laugh, nodding to Daly’s hard-partying persona. That reflection from Els paints a vivid picture of Daly’s heyday—but the man himself has been even more candid about the physical toll the years have taken.

Daly opened up about the harsh realities of life on the Champions Tour

Recently, back in March of this year, Daly himself had peeled back the curtain on his ongoing struggles in a revealing conversation on the Like A Farmer podcast. Now 59, Daly admitted the brutal truth: he’s never played one Champions Tour event fully healthy. “I’ve had so many surgeries—knees, feet, shoulder, elbows, hands, you name it,” Daly said. His passion hasn’t faded, but his body keeps getting in the way. “I can’t stay on a putting green and hit 500 putts, you know… my back gets all bad.”

The pain hasn’t dulled Daly’s competitive fire. He still wants to win, but he knows that reality and his current physical condition are at odds. Yet even as he reflects on his decline, Daly had some pointed thoughts on the future—particularly Tiger Woods’ rumored Champions Tour debut when he turns 50. “I don’t think Tiger’s done yet,” Daly said emphatically. “Phil [Mickelson] won a PGA at 51. It can be done.” As always, Daly delivered the insight in his unique fashion, recalling, “I hugged him at PNC… I hugged fat, I hugged a brick. He’s so strong, it’s a joke man.”

John Daly remains a paradox—legendary and flawed, humorous yet brutally honest. As Ernie Els observed, he’s “slowed down a lot.” But make no mistake: the Wild Thing still has something to say, and golf is always better when he’s saying it.